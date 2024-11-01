Corset-saree combo floods celebrity closets: Kareena Kapoor to Suhana Khan, the festive season fashion inspo you need

If you're even slightly in touch with the fashion scene, you'll know that blouses have emerged as the primary silhouette of experimentation when it comes to ethnic dressing. While nothing quite brings out the oomph factor of a sultry festive look like a perfectly-fitted choli, the anything-but-humble silhouette has a much more boisterous nemesis in town. What we're saying is, that it's time for you to befriend the the fun and flirty corset-saree combo. What we love about this? Despite being very evidently contemporary, your final look can be as sexy or as conservative as you want it to be. With vast room to play, here's serving up some piping hot fashion inspo for you. Corset-sarees are the latest contemporary update in desi dressing: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Triptii Dimri and others are proof(Photos: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo in a Manish Malhotra creation? Say no more. Earlier last month, Kareena stepped out for a Singham Again event, dressed to the nines in a sparkling corset, painstakingly embroidered with real silver zardozi, sequin, saadi, and nakshi work. What wrapped around it was a handwoven silver tissue saree embellished with real silver zari and a zardozi border. The detail to note here is the very creative tuck of the pallu by the bust which significantly elevates the entire silhouette. On a separate note, just something about Kareena in some effervescent champagne gold which throws it right back to the early 2000s, right?

Suhana Khan

A red-on-red ensemble is a tough nut to crack. Luckily, the palette may just be Suhana Khan's colour. For Manish Malhotra's Diwali party late last month, Suhana turned out in a minimally embellished chiffon red saree, from the house of MM. The maximally embellished corset made for a red hot serve.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri has no qualms about using her moment in the spotlight to wholeheartedly experiment, be it with her films or her sartorial picks. This east meets west gamble passed with flying colours — in magenta pink to be exact. The Atelier Biser satin corset was traditionally layered with an Ekaya Banaras weave. The floral Anayah Jewellery studs, also a perfect shade match, was the perfect finish touch.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Speaking of Diwali X Halloween season, how could we possibly forget Stree 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia. Remember this earthy Torani drape layered over a beautiful, sheer and sultry corset? Among the more risqué takes on the trend, nobody could have carried this off as sophisticatedly as Tamannaah. We're not surprised.

Shilpa Shetty

Ostrich feathers, bold sequins and tons of applique work on a sheer base — Shilpa Shetty rocked all of this in one look, and contrary to what you might be thinking, she absolutely crushed it. The Tanieya Khanuja number in all-ivory was a maximalist dresser's dream come true, seamlessly combining multiple trends into one. What's not to love?

Alia Bhatt

No mention of corsets and sarees in the same sentence will ever really be complete without revisiting, easily among Alia Bhatt's best looks. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked like a silken Grecian dream in this custom couture Anamika Khanna corset with the innovatively draped skirt.

Special mentions: Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra

Just to make it clear, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra's looks are both breastplates, not corsets. But its still a vibe match. Janhvi's take on the trend during Ulajh promotions earlier this year, is a textbook look on how the corset-saree combo can easily be styled to give off a power dressing vibe. The hand-painted Rajesh Pratap Singh breastplate paired with the Raw Mango organza and silk saree stands significantly elevated with the rough, wet hair slick back and ear cuffs.

Sanya's look on the other hand, is a contemporary upgrade on the classic white and gold combo. The custom Kanjeevaram breast plate is the work of Same Sisters which stands paired with a vintage Shanti Banaras tissue saree.

Have you tried out the head turning corset-saree combo yet?