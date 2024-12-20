Mocha Mousse in your home? Top colours to pair with it to make the Colour of the Year even more stylish

Everyone’s gushing over the hot new colour Mocha Mousse. Pantone declared this earthy, rich, and delicious shade as the Colour of the Year 2025. Taking over the stage with its trendy style, this colour is dominating everything from OOTD (outfit of the day) to interior design in 2025. But does it mean this leaves no room for other colours? Not at all! In fact, the evocative brown shade shines more when paired with other complementary colours. In an interview with HT, Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct listed out the colours that can go well with the trending Mocha Mousse. Mocha Mousse dazzles brighter in your home when paired with other complementary colours. (Shutterstock)

Soft Neutrals

Your favourite trope of opposites attracts applies to colours as well. Mocha Mousse is a deep, warm colour, but it can go with lighter tones as well. Misbah suggested,”Pair Mocha Mousse with creamy whites, beiges, and light taupes to create a serene and sophisticated space.” Now elaborating further on the interplay of these colours, she added that painting the walls in Mocha Mousse while keeping the trim and ceilings light creates a cool vibe. To make everything more cohesive, Misbah highlighted that neutral-toned sofas and throws are perfect for creating a balanced look.

Warm Terracottas and Rusts

Mocha Mousse and Terracotta are an interesting colour combination. (Shutterstock)

With rusty colours, Mocha Mousse looks cosy. Misbah listed out earthy tones like terracotta, rust, and burnt sienna that enhance the warmth of Mocha Mousse. Now on where to incorporate these shades, she advised using these shades in textiles like cushions, throws, or rugs for added depth and cosiness in living areas or reading nooks.

Olive and Sage Greens

Mocha Mousse is an earthy colour, eliciting a comfortable, grounded energy. Double down on that and amplify the earthy energy with greens. Misbah said, “Green hues such as olive and sage bring a natural balance to Mocha Mousse. Consider these for accent walls, indoor plants, or upholstered furniture to create a harmonious, nature-inspired setting.”

Soft Blues and Muted Teals

To add a touch of uplifting freshness to the grounding warmth of Mocha Mousse, Misbah recommended, “Cool tones like dusty blue or muted teal offer a subtle contrast, adding freshness without overpowering the space. For best application, use these in decor pieces like vases, art, curtains, or even a statement armchair."

Metallic accents

The warm brown shade of Mocha Mousse can be made opulent with the help of metallic accents. Misbah said, “Brushed brass, antique gold, or copper accents enhance the luxurious feel of Mocha Mousse. Consider metallic light fixtures, cabinet hardware, or decorative objects such as candleholders for a touch of elegance.”

Misbah concluded, reminding the versatility of Mocha Mousse. She said, “Mocha Mousse is a grounding, adaptable shade perfect for crafting inviting and stylish interiors. With the right colour pairings, it can transform any space into a cosy, modern retreat.”

