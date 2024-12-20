Trend alert: Colour predictions for the New Year 2025 are out now!

Pantone may have declared Mocha Mousse as the colour of the year gone by. But looking forward, the new year may take a step away from the earthy hues towards brighter and warmer tones! Priya Chander, Chandigarh-fashion trend researcher and forecaster, has offered a glimpse into the evolving aesthetic landscape awaiting us a mere 10 days later. This includes fashion, design, and lifestyle trends in 2025. One of Priya Chander's key predictions includes a rise in the shades of ‘Sunstone’, which symbolise warmth and harmony. (HT Photo)

Chander, who has previously worked as a designer, merchandiser, facilitator, and stylist, began looking into macro research and trend analysis before establishing What Next! PC Trend Research in 2014. "My purpose of creating What Next... is to make people understand the art of research in a very simple and understanding way. I make concepts easy to study, think, and understand," she explains. Known for her keen eye on global colour movements, Chander's predictions have gained significant attention across industries that rely on visual appeal and consumer sentiment.

One of Chander's key predictions includes a rise in the shades of ‘Sunstone’, which symbolise warmth and harmony. After the energetic vibrancy of brat green and the soothing tones of neutrals, this aesthetic might just be the dash of brightness we need for some New Year cheer.

But what onsets such ideas? "For my research, I read a lot on different topics, watch fashion shows and news, and do my own fashion week analysis for both spring-summer and autumn-winter collections. My main source of inspiration is Nature. I do photography to create concepts and colour trends," Chander shares, whose expertise also expands to hotel, home and office interiors.

The vibrant and warm hues of 'Red Art' represent energy, positivity, and innovation. (HT Photo)

Another one of her standout colour forecasts is ‘Red Art’, whose vibrant and warm hues represent energy, positivity, and innovation. It's worth noting that the boldness of this colour would add a touch of energy to the cloudy days awaiting us in January.

Chander, who has been in the industry for 24 years, elaborates, “The most important thing is to create balance. Next comes learning about how and what to create at the right time. Then comes the study of market trends and demand, consumer behaviour, and the business generation from our product development.”

‘Light Purple’, a soft yet sophisticated shade, evokes calmness and serenity. (HT Photo)

She also predicts a resurgence of ‘Light Purple’, a soft yet sophisticated shade that evokes calmness and serenity, adding that art is beyond geographical boundaries. Does this mean it's time to recycle those Bollywood and Hollywood-inspired lavender fashion moments of the summer past?