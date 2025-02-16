⁠Beyond red: Top colour palette dominating bridal fashion in 2025

Red has always been a classic choice for brides, but 2025 is all about stepping beyond tradition with a fresh and diverse colour palette. From dreamy pastels to rich jewel tones and earthy neutrals, bridal fashion is embracing hues that reflect individuality and modern elegance. 2025 bridal fashion trends feature a shift from classic red to a vibrant mix of soft pastels. (Instagram)

Whether you love soft, romantic shades or bold statement colours, this year's trends offer something for every bride. Let's explore the shades redefining bridal fashion in 2025.

Top colour palette for bridal fashion 2025

"Bridal fashion in 2025 is moving beyond the traditional red, with modern brides embracing a diverse palette that reflects their individuality. Soft pastels like blush pink, lavender, powder blue, and pistachio green continue to dominate, bringing a dreamy, romantic quality perfect for daytime weddings," says Sunaina Khera, fashion expert.

Lime green brings a bold, fresh twist to bridal fashion.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, “At the same time, deep jewel tones such as emerald green, sapphire blue, and royal plum are making a statement, offering a regal and opulent alternative for brides who love grandeur. Warm sunset hues—burnt orange, terracotta, deep peach, and rust—are also rising in popularity, striking the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary style.”

Beige exudes timeless elegance with a modern touch.

"For those drawn to understated elegance, neutral tones like champagne gold, antique ivory, sage green, and soft rose to create an effortlessly sophisticated look, often enhanced with intricate embroidery or metallic accents. This year, bridal fashion is all about breaking conventions and embracing colours that feel personal, powerful, and timeless," says Sunaina.

Bollywood celebs who wore pastels in their wedding

Several Bollywood celebrities have embraced pastel hues for their wedding ensembles. Anushka Sharma set the trend with her blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga. Alia Bhatt stunned in an ivory-gold Sabyasachi saree for her minimalist yet regal wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Kiara Advani chose a soft pink and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day, radiating ethereal beauty.