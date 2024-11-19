Sara Ali Khan to Nita Ambani: Celebrity-inspired ways to ace the old money trend with tweed jackets

The iconic Chanel tweed jacket has long been a symbol of quiet luxury, quietly reigning as a wardrobe staple for the fashion elite. Often seen on the shoulders of star kids, heirs, and influencers, it has remained a sought-after piece of sartorial sophistication. This winter, however, the jacket is making a bold comeback, thanks in no small part to the rising visibility of Bollywood's leading ladies. Take Sara Ali Khan, for instance, who was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai’s exclusive Bastian restaurant, turning heads in a monochrome tweed ensemble. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara paired her classic tweed set from Maje, with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels — a perfect embodiment of the Pataudi fashion ethos. Sara Ali Khan and Nita Ambani in tweed

Similarly, Nita Ambani was recently spotted at a Tira Beauty event wearing a tweed jacket from Chanel's 2023/24 Cruise collection. Paired with a shimmering skirt and black accents, the businesswoman and philanthropist elevated this heritage jacket into a bold statement piece that exuded modern elegance with a nod to Chanel’s legacy. It’s clear that for today’s celebrity women, the Chanel tweed jacket is more than just a piece of clothing — it's an expression of both luxury and individuality.

How to style your Tweed jacket

The Chanel tweed jacket, often considered the epitome of quiet luxury, was first introduced in 1956 by none other than Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel herself. Coco envisioned a piece that would empower women; with the jacket's signature collarless design, textured tweed fabric, and elegant yet functional structure, it quickly became synonymous with sophistication and status. Over the years, the jacket evolved from a symbol of haute couture into a timeless wardrobe staple, worn by women of all ages and styles. Unsurprisingly, the tweed jacket is once again a hot-ticket item this winter. And the best part about the tweed jacket's resurgence is its versatility so here are some ways to style it!

Casual winter inspiration

Since the jacket can lean towards the formal side, balance it out with casual pieces like wide-leg jeans and loafers for a laid-back, yet sophisticated look. This style keeps the jacket grounded and wearable for day-to-day outings.

Casual chic tweed pairings

The rise of monochrome looks

Channel the elegance of Sara Ali Khan and opt for an all-white ensemble. Pair your tweed jacket with white trousers or a skirt for a streamlined, clean look. Add a pop of accessories in metallics or a bold bag to make the outfit stand out.

Leather for the winter

For a more edgy take, pair your tweed jacket with leather accents. Think leather skirts, boots, or even tailored leather trousers. The contrast between the soft, textured tweed and the sleek, bold leather creates a dynamic look that’s perfect for evening events or high-fashion settings.

Mix textures with tweed

The Chanel tweed jacket, much like the women who wear it, has withstood the test of time. From its origins in the mid-20th century to its modern resurgence in the wardrobes of Bollywood’s fashion icons, it’s clear that this jacket is more than just a trend — it's a legacy.