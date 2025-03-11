‘Fairly feminist’ Indian employee claims his workplace is ‘triggering his misogyny’, internet reacts

A Reddit post by a man accusing his workplace of giving preferential treatment to its female employees has sparked a debate on social media. The man, who labelled himself as a “fairly feminist” person, claimed that women at his office work fewer hours but get promoted quickly compared to their male counterparts. While some people agreed with the post, others had completely opposite views. A man claimed in a Reddit post that women employees in his office have certain advantages over men. (ChatGPT)

“I am a 24 year old male, I am fairly feminist person (up until now). But ever since I have stepped into workplace, I can see the difference in how men and women are treated,” the man wrote.

He then listed a few instances that he claims show inequality in his workplace. He claimed that women get better mentors and are always considered during promotions.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “You should hate your workplace, not the women. Hate your bosses who are exploiting men. Not the women. It's as simple as that.” Another added, “Please tell me which office this is, will they hire me? I’m a woman and I’ve faced the exact opposite of this at work.”

A third shared, “OP you have never been in a company that says it wants to hire women employees and then make them work night shifts giving utter disregard to the safety of their women employees while they go home at 1 or 2am at night. Mind you this place is also headed by a woman CEO.” A fourth wrote, “This is so true. Also the promotion part is true. My XYZ LPA salary I get after my 10 years of experience, my wife matched that LPA salary in just 5 years of her job experience. And I'm sure she will double it in the next 3 years.”