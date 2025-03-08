‘Indian bosses are a**holes’: Man shreds wife’s manager for making her cry over call

A man’s post about his wife’s boss making her cry over a meeting call has prompted a discussion about the toxic nature of some Indian managers. The man claimed that his brother-in-law, working in the US, also faces “same kind of s**t from his Indian boss.” In his Reddit post, the man expressed his anger against Indian bosses. (ChatGPT)

“Indian bosses are a**holes,” the man wrote in the Reddit post. “My wife has been crying her eyes out since afternoon. Her a**hole of a boss was extremely rude to her on a meeting call. Poor woman has been crying since then. She cried just now too.”

“What makes these b**tards get away with this? What kind of a culture have we created? How did these people get the idea that they can talk however they feel like and we will take it? What gives them the right to take out their frustration on us?,” he continued.

In the following lines, he claimed that his relative, working in the US under an Indian boss, often faces challenging situations, too. “These people make comments on our personal lives also,” he added and concluded his post.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Most Indian bosses are yes, mean and bootlickers. Plus, they get praised by their bosses because of how much more their team delivers. No one cares about your personal well-being in Indian corporate life. Plus, they know there is always someone willing to work more and for far less money than you.” Another added, “When you become a manager, you'll be the same. It's in the genes... Desi managers are a**holes.”

A third commented, “Oh god, sorry, these people deserve backslash. Raise their voice. don't get it buried.” A fourth wrote, “As someone privileged to have had respectful managers and bosses, I understand your point. While my bosses are good, some of the other colleagues (bosses' peers) are literal assholes. There was an instance a couple of years ago when one such moron demeaned me in front of the leadership team. I asked him to stay back at the end of the call, stopped the recording on the call, and told him he had no right to talk to me that way. And he does not get to yell at me. Yes, I may be wrong. You can do that by pointing that out. I can take criticism. But to demean someone’s effort in front of leadership for the sake of your frustration is wrong. The next time this happens, I may not be considerate to stop the recording of the call. It was the hardest decision of mine to do that. To an extent, that confrontation was born out of anger. But I never felt so good standing up for myself. I say it’s time to give it back.”

