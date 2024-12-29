Toxic Indian boss calls 21-year-old intern ‘a**hole’ for ‘minor error’: ‘I’m sorry for my language, but…’

Reddit is a platform where people often express their frustrations about their workplace. A 21-year-old intern recently claimed that he faced bullying at his workplace, where his boss abused him after he made a “minor error”. An intern’s post on a toxic Indian boss has stirred chatter on social media. (Unplash/Colin + Meg, Stormseeker)

“I’m 21M, a fresh graduate who recently joined a corporate consultancy (Not the Big ones but Big) firm about a month and a half ago. I’m completely new to this field and currently in my internship period, which is expected to last for the first three months here,” the intern wrote. He then claimed that his boss screamed, “Which motherfck**g a**hole did this?” The intern said, the boss went on to say a monologue after the outburst.

“I’m sorry for my language, but it’s really inefficient for me to repeat your work I used to do in my initial days 2 decades ago,” the boss apparently said.

The intern went on to express that the incident left him shaken, and he is thinking of shifting jobs. He also expressed that he didn't want to go back home because he didn’t want to make his parents worry.

“Going back home isn’t an option for me not because my parents lack the funds or wouldn’t welcome me back, but because I know they would worry that their son isn’t doing well. Deep down, I don’t want to disappoint them or make them think I made the wrong decision,” he wrote.

What did social media say?

“Complain it to HR. If they don't listen, go a level higher. Even if they don't take any action, go the legal route,” an individual wrote. The OP replied, “The legal route may sound great on paper, but pursuing it is practically impossible for me, especially given the great laws we have in our country.”

Another added, “Naah bro, don't be quiet on this stuff. This is the kind of behaviour they get away with only because no one calls them out on it.” A third posted, “Ex sales professional here. In sales, my bosses used to casually give us gaalis. Trust me when I’m saying this to you, give it back to him. Giving it back to him and losing your promotion/job will be much peaceful than you not getting a proper closure for this incident and getting haunted by it for years to come.”