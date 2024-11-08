'Classic cost-cutting move’: UK project manager faces toxic Indian management amid family crisis

A project manager in the UK, who had been working at a small service-based company with Indian bosses for 11 months, recently faced a challenging situation after requesting flexible working hours to care for his sick mother. The project manager shared his experience on Reddit under the username @Adorable_Focus_2944. A UK manager deals with workplace pressure while supporting his mother.(Pexels)

According to him, he had always been a dedicated employee, going above and beyond his responsibilities. He had played a crucial role in developing two important products for the company, one of which was almost ready for market launch. His efforts were recognised when he delivered a successful pitch at an international conference.

However, when his mother was hospitalised, the project manager asked his boss for flexible hours, not even a full week off, to support her. Instead of receiving support, his manager called him for a performance review.

“My manager called me for a performance review and started digging up old, irrelevant issues” he mentioned. "It's clear that this is a classic case of a company trying to cut costs by removing its highest-paid employee" he added.

Take a look at the post here:

The viral post has started a discussion on Reddit about toxic workplace culture, with many users commenting on the lack of support for employees facing personal family crises.

“I’m not surprised by this behaviour, given the ‘Awesome’ reputation of Indian managers” reflecting on his experience, the project manager added.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

One of the users, @AffectionateYard0, commented, “Best of luck man, but your comment on the reputation of Indian managers was on point”.

A second user, Responsible_Quiet208, commented, “I am sorry but you cannot paint everyone with the same brush. Stereotyping Indians for being bad managers is absolutely unacceptable”.

The post has sparked discussions on workplace toxicity and lack of empathy during personal crises. The project manager is now actively seeking new opportunities and is determined to move forward.