Bengaluru man attends meeting on laptop at Durga puja pandal, video sparks debate on toxic work culture

In yet another quintessential Bengaluru moment, a man was spotted engaged in a client meeting on both his laptop and phone while attending a Durga Puja pandal. This instance has drawn mixed reactions online, with many users labelling it as a reflection of toxic work culture. Bengaluru man attended a client meeting at a Durga Puja pandal, sparking online discussions. (X/@karnatakaportf)

The multitasking moment, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media, encapsulating the essence of Bengaluru’s tech-driven, work-focused environment. The video has since sparked a conversation about the city’s tendency to blur the lines between work and personal life.

Viral video garners attention

The video, shared on social media platform X by the account 'Karnataka Portfolio', has already amassed over 94.5k views. Many internet users have chimed in with their thoughts, highlighting both admiration for the man's dedication and concern over the ever-increasing demands of modern work culture.

As one user commented, "Bengaluru never disappoints when it comes to work-life balance... or the lack of it!" Others found humour in the situation, with a commenter quipping, "Durga Puja + Zoom call = Bengaluru magic." The city’s fast-paced lifestyle seemed to resonate with many who could relate to similar instances in their own lives.

However, not everyone found the sight amusing. A more critical user shared, “This is just sad. Festivals should be about taking a break, not turning them into extended work hours.” Another individual remarked, “When will Bengaluru learn the importance of switching off?”

Bengaluru's workaholic culture: No stranger to viral moments

This isn't the first time such an incident has gone viral. Earlier this year, a picture of a man working on his laptop inside a movie theatre in Bengaluru also made the rounds on social media. The post, shared by X user Rishika, read: "Went to a movie yesterday and someone was on a laptop throughout the movie. Bangalore is Bangaloring."

Both incidents reflect the city’s dedication to work, often at the expense of leisure, raising the age-old question—where does one draw the line between work and personal life?