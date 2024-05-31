 Peak Bengaluru: Woman attends video call on bike while stuck in traffic. ‘Work life imbalance,' say X users | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
Peak Bengaluru: Woman attends video call on bike while stuck in traffic. ‘Work life imbalance,' say X users

ByHT Trending Desk
May 31, 2024 03:10 PM IST

A viral video shows a Bengaluru woman attending a video call on her bike while stuck in traffic, in what an X user said was “work-from-traffic”.

A video of a woman attending a video call while she is stuck in traffic on her two-wheeler in Bengaluru is doing the rounds on social media, in yet another 'Peak Bengaluru' moment.

Bengaluru: A video shows a woman two-wheeler rider attending a call while stuck in traffic. (X/ @Sun46982817Shan)
Bengaluru: A video shows a woman two-wheeler rider attending a call while stuck in traffic. (X/ @Sun46982817Shan)

The 22-second video's text reads: "Work from traffic. It's just a normal day in Bangalore."

"Bengaluru promoted work-from-traffic culture like no one else," an X user whose handle is named SwatKat said. In another post, she termed the act "work life imbalance".

Watch the video here:

The video did not amuse many people, with several users discussing the commuter's purported inability to balance work and personal life.

"Indians are easily exploited because they know how to adjust," X user Lokesh Naik said.

"This is called work place flexibility," another user, Avinash, said.

In a similar moment earlier this month, a woman in Bengaluru was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping inside a shoe store.

News / Trending / Peak Bengaluru: Woman attends video call on bike while stuck in traffic. ‘Work life imbalance,' say X users
