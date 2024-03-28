‘Bangalore is Bangaloring’: Photo of man working on laptop inside movie hall is viral

A picture of a man working on his laptop inside a theatre in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online over work-life balance. According to the X user who shared the picture, the man was working on his laptop during the comedy adventure film “Kung Fu Panda 4”. While many expressed their sadness about it, others wondered that he must have failed to wrap up his work before the movie started. Some even questioned whether or not laptops are allowed inside the cinema halls. Peak Bengaluru: Man working on his laptop inside the theatre. (X/@rishfishtish)

“Went to a movie yesterday and someone was on a laptop throughout the movie. Bangalore is Bangaloring,” wrote X user Rishika while sharing the picture on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the picture shared by Rishika below:

The post was shared on March 27. It has since collected over 9,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this picture of the man working on his laptop inside the movie hall here:

“Speaks volumes about the work-life balance. Glorifying such a disability is not hustle-culture,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Sad on a multitude of levels.”

“Client: I need urgent changes! That guy: I’m watching a movie in the theatre. Client: OK, finish this before the movie ends,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “He must have taken WFH but couldn’t wrap up by the movie’s time.”

“How are laptops allowed inside movie theatres?” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Any disturbance during cinema should be strictly not entertained.”

What are your thoughts on this picture?