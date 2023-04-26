'Work from anywhere': Video of man working in a theatre goes viral

In the last three years, our surroundings and working environment have greatly changed. As the world went on lockdown, most of us were constrained to work from home. Now, as work from home continues at many companies, employees have found a way to balance their life while working from almost anywhere. In fact, there are several videos and pictures that prove the same. Just like this clip of a person who can be seen working on his laptop while sitting in a theatre. Man working on laptop in a theatre.(Instagram/@bangalore.malayalis)

"Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new," wrote Instagram user @bangalore.malayalis. In the video, you can see someone zooming in on the person who has their laptop open in the theatre and is working on it.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 10. Since being posted, it has been liked over 42,000 times. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "It's called work from anywhere (WoA), bruh." A second added, "Work from theatre," and also added two laughing emojis in front of it. A third shared, "Hope he didn't work during the movie. It sucks when the next person is using mobile during the movie. Distracts a lot."