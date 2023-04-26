Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video

Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 26, 2023 04:24 PM IST

A case has been registered by the Bengaluru police and the accused is arrested.

A Bengaluru woman jumped off from a fast-moving Rapido bike taxi after she was allegedly groped and harassed by the driver. A case has been registered by the Bengaluru police and the accused is arrested.

Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video
Bengaluru woman jumps off from a speeding bike taxi, alleges groping. Video

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the 30-year-old woman who works as an architect booked a Rapido bike taxi to Indiranagar on April 21. The driver took the phone of the woman for a One Time Password (OTP) and changed the location. While he started heading towards a different location, the woman retaliated but he did not respond. She even snatched her phone from the driver and alerted her friend for some help. However, she also complained that she was groped by the driver, and she jumped off from a speeding bike near BMS college. The CCTV footage that went viral shows a girl falling on a road from a bike after she attempted to escape.

The police identified the accused as Deepak Rao whose native is Andhra Pradesh and works as a Rapido driver in Bengaluru. “We arrested the accused, and he is now in judicial custody. He tried to change the location of the woman and misbehaved with her. Cases of Sexual harassment, kidnapping, intent to outrage her modesty and causing hurt by endangering life have been booked on him,” a senior police officer told the publication.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out