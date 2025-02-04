Gurgaon man shares struggles of being a 'millennial boss' stuck between two generations: ‘It is really hard’

Being a millennial boss is no easy feat, and a Gurgaon-based HR firm founder has perfectly summed up the dilemma in a viral LinkedIn post. Mayank Sharma, in his candid take, highlighted the challenges of managing a team while being stuck between the expectations of senior management and the evolving demands of younger employees. A Gurgaon HR firm founder’s LinkedIn post shed light on the challenges millennial bosses face,(Representational image/Pixabay)

Sharma described the situation as being “sandwiched” between an old-school leadership that insists on long hours, daily office attendance, and formal attire, and a younger workforce that prioritises flexibility, work-life balance, and a casual dress code.

“Being a millennial boss is really hard,” Sharma wrote. “You have a boomer or an older millennial boss who wants you to torture your team, make people work late hours, ask people to come to the office daily, and wear sophisticated clothes.”

On the other hand, he pointed out, “You also have new-aged millennials and Gen Z reporting to you who want flexibility, work-life balance, work from home, and wear trendy and cool clothes.”

A no-win situation?

Sharma noted that despite efforts to strike a balance, it often results in disappointing both parties. “Funny thing is, in the process of keeping a good balance, you often end up disappointing both sides,” he added.

His post resonated widely with professionals who have faced similar struggles.

One user remarked, “I know of a few younger ones who do the same, don't worry. It's the person, not the age segment.” Another added, “Not so sure..my experience has been different l, I have had older bosses who understood the situation better and always reacted (rather responded) with maturity in every situation.. simple reason is that actual life experience matters than anything being specific to generation thing”

Another comment read, “Very real scenario. I try to keep it further simple. I ask both the sides what is "must do" to meet delivery and customer expectations and do that.If we start doing "right things" and avoid "politically right" things, everything falls in place..”

One user joked, “Being a millennial boss basically means being a translator between two completely different work cultures!”