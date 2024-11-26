Man perfectly captures how millennials and Gen Z differ in asking boss for leaves. Watch
Both millennials and Gen-Zers reacted to the man's video and shared their thoughts on whether it accurately shows their approaches to their workplaces.
Millennial and Gen-Z employees have distinct perspectives on their work styles and work-life balance. Numerous videos have showcased these differences, and one influencer did so in a hilarious way. The clip has gone viral, resonating deeply with social media users who shared how much they related to it.
“Millennials vs Gen-Z,” Instagram user Pranav Mathur wrote as he shared the video. In the clip, he played the role of a millennial worker, depicting how the employee feels guilty about taking a half-day during a family emergency.
What does the video show about the Gen-Z employees? Take a look:
What did social media say?
Since being shared, the video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
An individual wrote, “You are too optimistic to think that GenZ would call. They just drop a message or send a voice note.” Another joked, “And the face carries guilt the next day for taking half a day leave.” A third expressed, “Calling also too much, just send a mail.”
A fourth commented, “I see Lawyer - junior chat has inspired content. At least something good came out of it.” The person referred to a recent incident where a lawyer called out her junior colleague for saying that he would start working late after working overtime. Her post prompted a flurry of comments on X, with most criticising her. A few reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.
Pranav Mathur’s Instagram bio reads, “Mostly heart. Sometimes art.” With thousands of followers, he has shared more than 1,200 posts.