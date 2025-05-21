Home decor and design tips: 10 quiet luxury curtain trends interior stylists swear by this summer

Curtains are setting the vibe this summer with a hint of escapism and effortless elegance as they are no longer just an accessory. They are designed to elevate a space holistically and from architecture to interiors, window treatments are seen as part of the architectural expression. Move Over minimalism: 10 luxury curtain trends that are now the ultimate style statement for summer 2025.(Images by Etsy/FHFABRIC)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohit Khemka, founder of RR Decor suggested how to bring that holiday mood home:

1. Coastal grandma core

Relaxed linen drapes in whites, creams, and oat tones. Breezy, sun-kissed, and perfectly rumpled, like a beach day in fabric form.

2. Mediterranean minimalism

Crisp white-on-white curtains in textured cotton or slub silk. Clean, warm, and calming, think Santorini mornings.

3. Sunset shades

Terracotta, coral and soft peach tones bring in the glow of golden hour all day long.

Embrace the luminosity of Nature in your abode, through the integration of expansive glass windows, ethereal light curtains and airy upholstery.

4. Sheer layers

Double up with translucent layers, sheer over sheer or sheer over colour, for depth and movement.

5. Botanical prints

Subtle palm, fern, or citrus motifs that whisper “tropical,” not scream it.

6. Nautical stripes

Thin, tonal stripes in blue, sand, or grey, coastal without the clichés.

7. Handcrafted details

Embroidery, tassels, or raw-edged hems add that artisanal touch, like a souvenir for your windows.

Bringing their expertise to the same, Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, director and creative head at Essentia Environments, shared, “As summer unfolds, we’re seeing a shift towards breezier, more tactile finishes that evoke a sense of calm, escape, and understated elegance. These are the top seven curtain trends that bring in that holiday state of mind- refined, intentional and effortlessly global.”

1. Tone-on-tone neutrals

Neutral doesn’t always mean flat. Think ivory, oat and soft sand in layered weaves that add depth without overpowering the interiors. Use tone-on-tone drapery to maintain visual flow across spaces while still framing views with intention.

Fabric Drapes and Throws: Use rich fabrics like velvet or silk in deep jewel tones to drape over furniture or hang as curtains, creating a cozy and luxurious ambiance. (Pinterest)

2. Natural textures

Raw silks, khadi cotton, and woven blends- materials that feel lived-in yet refined. These fabrics reflect the philosophy: luxury doesn’t need to be loud. Gravitate toward tactile materials that resonate with a home’s palette and energy, always tying back to the landscape or architectural detailing.

3. Fluid Drapery with clean lines

Gone are the overly stylised pleats. This season favours soft folds that fall with natural ease. Customise curtain profiles to the millimetre, keeping them fluid but structured, mirroring the calm precision for all interiors.