Home decor and design tips: 10 quiet luxury curtain trends interior stylists swear by this summer
Curtains are no longer just decor, they are rewriting the architecture rulebook. Here are 10 curtain ideas that will make your home feel like a luxe resort.
Curtains are setting the vibe this summer with a hint of escapism and effortless elegance as they are no longer just an accessory. They are designed to elevate a space holistically and from architecture to interiors, window treatments are seen as part of the architectural expression.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohit Khemka, founder of RR Decor suggested how to bring that holiday mood home:
1. Coastal grandma core
Relaxed linen drapes in whites, creams, and oat tones. Breezy, sun-kissed, and perfectly rumpled, like a beach day in fabric form.
2. Mediterranean minimalism
Crisp white-on-white curtains in textured cotton or slub silk. Clean, warm, and calming, think Santorini mornings.
3. Sunset shades
Terracotta, coral and soft peach tones bring in the glow of golden hour all day long.
4. Sheer layers
Double up with translucent layers, sheer over sheer or sheer over colour, for depth and movement.
5. Botanical prints
Subtle palm, fern, or citrus motifs that whisper “tropical,” not scream it.
6. Nautical stripes
Thin, tonal stripes in blue, sand, or grey, coastal without the clichés.
7. Handcrafted details
Embroidery, tassels, or raw-edged hems add that artisanal touch, like a souvenir for your windows.
Bringing their expertise to the same, Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, director and creative head at Essentia Environments, shared, “As summer unfolds, we’re seeing a shift towards breezier, more tactile finishes that evoke a sense of calm, escape, and understated elegance. These are the top seven curtain trends that bring in that holiday state of mind- refined, intentional and effortlessly global.”
1. Tone-on-tone neutrals
Neutral doesn’t always mean flat. Think ivory, oat and soft sand in layered weaves that add depth without overpowering the interiors. Use tone-on-tone drapery to maintain visual flow across spaces while still framing views with intention.
2. Natural textures
Raw silks, khadi cotton, and woven blends- materials that feel lived-in yet refined. These fabrics reflect the philosophy: luxury doesn’t need to be loud. Gravitate toward tactile materials that resonate with a home’s palette and energy, always tying back to the landscape or architectural detailing.
3. Fluid Drapery with clean lines
Gone are the overly stylised pleats. This season favours soft folds that fall with natural ease. Customise curtain profiles to the millimetre, keeping them fluid but structured, mirroring the calm precision for all interiors.