Do babies need fragrances? Paediatrician shares the safest ways infants can smell good

A good fragrance can perk up anyone's mood. But what about babies? Do they need fragrances and scents too? And more importantly, are these even safe for their delicate skin and developing respiratory systems? There are many baby care products on the shelves that come with scents, often doing more harm than good. It is a critical question that parents are asking- whether fragrance and scents are even a necessity for babies. And if not, how can babies stay refreshed? Babies can naturally smell good with some smart hacks, without needing fragrant baby care products.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rahul Verma, Director of Paediatrics, Neonatology and General Paediatrics, Sir HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, shared key insights on fragrances for babies and whether they are needed at all.

He said, “The sweet smell of a newborn is iconic, often described as intoxicatingly pure. Yet, the baby care aisle is filled with scented lotions, powders, washes, and even perfumes marketed for infants. This raises critical questions for parents and caregivers, like whether fragrances are safe for babies or even necessary at all. Though paediatricians and dermatologists are largely in agreement that fragrances are generally unnecessary and potentially risky for newborns and young infants.”

Dr Rahul Verma shared a comprehensive guide with HT Lifestyle, listing out the key reasons why fragrance may not be safe and better alternatives for parents:

Why fragrances may not be safe for babies

Babies have very sensitive skin. Fragrance ingredients might disrupt the delicate balance and irritate their sensitive skin.(Shutterstock)

1. Immature skin barrier:

A baby's skin is much thinner and more permeable than that of an adult.

Fragrance ingredients, whether synthetic or natural (such as essential oils), are known allergens and irritants.

They can easily penetrate the skin, leading to rashes, eczema flare-ups, or contact dermatitis.

2. Developing respiratory systems:

Babies have smaller airways and breathe more rapidly. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by fragrances can irritate their delicate lungs, potentially triggering coughing, wheezing, or worsening conditions like asthma.

Strong scents near the face are particularly concerning.

3. Sensitivity and allergies:

Babies are more susceptible to developing sensitivities.

Early and frequent exposure to fragrance chemicals increases the risk of lifelong allergies or skin sensitisation.

4. The ‘need’ factor:

Babies naturally smell pleasant when clean.

Fragrances serve no developmental or health purpose for them; they are purely cosmetic additions driven by adult preferences or marketing.

Safest ways for a baby to ‘smell good’

Regular bathing helps to keep the baby smelling good naturally.(Shutterstock)

1. Regular bathing:

Use lukewarm water and a minimal amount of fragrance-free, hypoallergenic cleanser.

At least 2-3 times a week, which is often sufficient for newborns.

2. Clean clothes and bedding:

Wash in fragrance-free, dye-free detergents specifically formulated for babies. Avoid using dryer sheets and fabric softeners, as they leave behind heavy fragrance residues.

3. Fresh air:

Nothing beats the natural, clean smell of a baby after some time outdoors (appropriately dressed, of course!).

Baby-safe fragrance ingredients

Look for products explicitly labelled ‘Fragrance-Free’ or ‘Unscented.’ Avoid products that list only ‘Fragrance’ or ‘Parfum’ on labels. Look for brands that disclose the specific components. Gentle, natural-derived scents (in very low concentrations), such as vanilla extract, lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), chamomile (Anthemis nobilis), and calendula, may be used sparingly. Avoid phthalates (often hidden in ‘fragrance’), parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, synthetic musks, alcohol (drying), and harsh sulfates.

He concluded by sharing his final word on whether babies need fragrances and said, “The safest and healthiest scent for a baby is the subtle, natural scent of clean skin and fresh air. When it comes to fragrance, less truly is more, and often, none is best. Prioritising skin barrier health and respiratory safety through simple, fragrance-free routines is the foundation of truly nurturing baby care.”

