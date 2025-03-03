Ayurvedic baby care on the rise: Why parents are embracing traditional Indian, more natural and sustainable approach

Raising babies can be a messy endeavour, using up countless single-use wipes and cleaning products — not to mention all the clothes kids quickly outgrow. But many parents are increasingly seeking natural, holistic, and sustainable approaches to childcare, driven by concerns about the long-term effects of chemicals on their children's delicate skin and developing systems. Also read | Aloe Vera to calendula: Ayurveda home remedies to transform your child’s skincare routine Parents, once swayed by the allure of chemically laden products, are now seeking formulations rooted in nature's bounty. They are drawn to the inherent gentleness of Ayurvedic and natural ingredients. (Freepik)

Parents embrace Ayurveda's timeless wisdom

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Apoorva Pandey, chief marketing officer of Baby Forest Ayurveda, highlights the growing trend of Ayurvedic baby care.

She says, “In a world saturated with synthetic products and fleeting trends, a gentle revolution is underway in the realm of baby care. Parents are increasingly turning to the time-tested wisdom of Ayurveda, rediscovering the power of natural ingredients and holistic practices for their little ones. I've witnessed this shift firsthand, as families seek a return to roots and a more nurturing approach to raising their children.”

Why this resurgence?

The burgeoning popularity of Ayurvedic baby care exemplifies this; according to Apoorva, it is not merely a nostalgic nod to our heritage, it is a conscious, informed choice driven by a desire for holistic well-being. She says, “Parents are increasingly concerned about the long-term effects of chemicals on their children's delicate skin and developing systems. They seek natural, safe, and effective alternatives that nurture their babies in a way that aligns with nature's rhythm. I observe this transformation daily.”

Apoorva Pandey says parents are drawn to the inherent gentleness of Ayurvedic and natural ingredients, such as neem, which have nurtured generations. (Freepik)

Growing interest in natural ingredients

Apoorva says that parents, once swayed by the allure of chemically laden products, are now seeking formulations rooted in nature's bounty. They are drawn to the inherent gentleness of Ayurvedic and natural ingredients, such as mulethi (licorice), neem, and almond, which have nurtured generations. This paradigm shift reflects a growing understanding that a baby's skin, exquisitely delicate and permeable, deserves the most pristine and unadulterated care, she adds.

Eco-consciousness

According to Apoorva, the allure of Ayurveda lies in its comprehensive approach. “It transcends the mere treatment of symptoms, instead focusing on fostering a harmonious balance between the body, mind, and spirit. This holistic philosophy resonates deeply with modern parents who recognise that true wellness extends beyond superficial aesthetics. Furthermore, the emphasis on natural ingredients aligns seamlessly with contemporary society's burgeoning eco-consciousness,” she says.

Concerns about chemicals

Parents are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their choices, and they seek products that are both safe for their children and sustainable for the planet, Apoorva adds. She says, “Ayurvedic formulations, often derived from organically cultivated herbs and botanicals, provide a compelling alternative to synthetic products that rely on petrochemicals and harsh chemicals.”

Parents are increasingly concerned about the long-term effects of chemicals on their children's delicate skin. They seek natural, safe, and effective alternatives. (Freepik)

Scientific validation

Contemporary scientific research is also validating the efficacy of Ayurvedic practices, Apoorva says, adding, “Studies are increasingly demonstrating the potent antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties of traditional herbs. This convergence of ancient wisdom and modern science lends credence to the enduring relevance of Ayurveda in the 21st century. Moreover, the sensory experience of Ayurvedic baby care is profoundly nurturing. The gentle aromas of essential oils, the silky textures of herbal formulations, and the ritualistic application of traditional massage oils create a soothing and bonding experience for both parent and child.”

Holistic approach

According to her, the rise of Ayurvedic baby care is not a fleeting trend; it is a profound and enduring movement. Apoorva says, “It reflects a collective yearning for a more natural, holistic, and sustainable approach to infant care. As parents increasingly embrace the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda, they are laying the foundation for a healthier and more harmonious future for their children.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.