Sonali Bendre's beauty secret for glowing skin at 50 is this 'magical' traditional Indian skincare ingredient

Sonali Bendre swears by traditional Indian skincare ingredients, including 'magical' neem, to maintain her radiant skin. In an old interview with ABP News, the actor shared her beauty secrets. According to ABP News, Sonali Bendre said she has been cleansing her skin with neem products twice a day. She reportedly added that she also believes that exercising every day helps exfoliate the skin effectively. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79 Sonali Bendre said she eats healthy and 'that reflects on her skin'. (File Photo/ ANI)

Natural ingredients and simple skincare routine

Sonali was quoted as saying in 2015, “We all are Indians. We know the value of neem. As children, we have grown up knowing how magical neem is. Neem is full of so many properties that are also beneficial for the skin and not just illnesses. Especially with the humidity and our climate, I think neem works really well.”

Sonali said about her skincare, “Cleaning it (skin) all the time is the best thing. I am fanatical about cleaning my skin. I eat healthy and that reflects on my skin also. I don't use too many products. I use things that are not very fancy. The simpler the better. Once I like a product, I stick to it.”

Neem has been referred to as a ‘wonder herb’ for its many beneficial properties. (Shutterstock)

What you need to know about neem and skincare

By incorporating neem into your routine, you could also achieve healthy, radiant skin like Sonali. You could add neem into your skincare routine with a neem face pack, toner or oil or even soap.

Neem has been referred to as a ‘wonder herb’ for its many beneficial properties. It contains as many as 130 different biologically active compounds that enhance the well-being of several body parts, such as skin, hair, and blood. In a 2018 interview, Dr Hariprasad, Ayurveda expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, elaborated how neem has properties that can benefit the skin.

According to Dr Hariprasad, in Ayurveda, it’s commonly known that neem is an incredibly effective acne combatant and is often associated with naturally beautiful, glowing skin. Suffering from breakouts and oily skin? Dr Hariprasad said the anti-bacterial properties of neem can have a positive impact on any pimples or black/whiteheads.

The harmful effects of bacteria that cause these breakouts are nullified by the anti-inflammatory properties of neem, according to Dr Hariprasad, and mild skin problems like rashes, irritation, burns and infections can also be healed with this herb.

