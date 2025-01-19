After Siddhivinayak Temple, Dakota Johnson visits Sabyasachi store with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi

Actor Dakota Johnson, who is in Mumbai to accompany boyfriend Chris Martin on his band Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour in the city, was seen going out and about over the past couple of days. After visiting Siddhivinyak Temple, Dakota and her friends sneaked in a stop at the flagship store of ace designer Sabyasachi. (Also Read: Dakota Johnson visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Joshi. Watch) Dakota Johnson visits Sabyasachi store in Mumbai with Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre.

Dakota at Sabyasachi store

The official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi Official on Saturday evening shared a photo on its Story of Dakota and her friends at the flagship store in Mumbai. Dakota was seen in a black tank top with a shirt tied around her waist. She grinned as she posed with Bollywood actors-- Sonali Bendre, dressed in a beige salwar suit, and Gayatri Joshi, wearing a white gown and shrug. The tilaks on their foreheads suggested they made this visit soon after their stop at Siddhivinayak Temple.

For the visit, Dakota chose to wear a navy blue ethnic outfit paired with an orange dupatta. Sonali also draped an orange shawl for the occasion. The trio was accompanied by security personnel. Sonali was last seen in season 2 of the ZEE5 newsroom drama The Broken News last year. Meanwhile, Gayatri Joshi has done only one film in her career – Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 cult social drama Swades opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Post that, she married tycoon Vikas Oberoi and retired from Bollywood.

Dakota, Chris in Mumbai

Ahead of Coldplay's first concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend-actor Dakota, offered prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple on Friday. Several videos on social media platforms showed Chris and Dakota visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on Friday. In one of the videos, 35-year-old Dakota is seen whispering in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.

Chris, 47, was dressed in a traditional blue kurta, while Dakota wore a printed suit and covered her head with a dupatta. Their joint appearance comes months after rumours of the couple's breakup. Chris and Dakota have been dating since 2017. On the work front, Dakota will be next seen in Materialists and Splitsville.