Aloe Vera to calendula: Ayurveda home remedies to transform your child’s skincare routine

Ensuring right skincare routine for kids is very essential, as their delicate skin requires gentle and organic nourishment. Children’s skincare routines can be tailored based on dermatological care and overall well-being. Aloe Vera, Calendula And More From Ayurveda! The Best Natural Ingredients for Your Child’s Skin Revealed.(Image by Aesthetic Journey from Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kiran Meena, Co-Founder of TheParentZ and SchoolMyKids, revealed top 5 most commonly recommended organic ingredients for baby skin care and their benefits -

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera: The gel extracted from inside the aloe vera leaf can heal itching, dryness, redness, and swelling. It is soothing in nature and can combat dry skin issues. (Unsplash)

Known for soothing effect and deep hydration. It has antimicrobial properties that help children's skin to fight allergies or irritation. Along with which its natural source for treating minor burns, cuts, and skin dryness in children.

2. Turmeric

Tumeric Powder: The haldi in your kitchen has anti-bacterial properties and it prevents inflammation. Mix turmeric powder with mustard oil to make a paste. Apply it every night before going to bed.(Unsplash)

One of the richest Ayurvedic source is haldi or turmeric, which is highly advantageous for children's skin. It is used in every household and promotes healing wounds with skin regeneration. Turmeric oil is rich with nutrients and curcumin which makes it anti-inflammatory. This makes it beneficial for treating minor cuts to reduce swelling associated with conditions like eczema or rashes.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil: It is high in lauric acid which kills pimple and acne-causing bacteria and also keeps the skin moisturised.(Unsplash)

Coconul oil is renowned for its moisturizing power because of its high fatty acid properties. Babies have really delicate skin and coconut oil keeps it highly hydrated while also containing antimicrobial contents that help protect against infections and even diaper rashes.

4. Shea butter

A lot of hydrating skin and hair products contains the ingredient shea butter which works wonders on dry skin. It is packed with Vitamins A, E, and F that plays a huge role in rejuvenating the skin. The butter is extracted from the nuts of the shea trees which are native to West Africa.(Unsplash)

Shea butter is a great choice to use as children’s daily skincare routine. It is riches with Vitamin A and E, ideal for dry and sensitive skin. It acts as shield from harmful elements and softens the skin. Its buttery texture adds nourishment to skin and works as antifungal.

5. Calendula and chamomile

Calendula oil helps in healing. (Shutterstock)

Both calendula and chamomile are together recognised for their calming effect on children's skin. Calendula is marigold flowers extract that heals and helps reduce redness and discomfort. Whereas, chamomile contains antioxidants hitch protect skin from environmental adages too. Calendula and chamomile are gentle yet powerful herbs in terms of their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that benefits the skin in many ways.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.