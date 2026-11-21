All-India Congress Committee in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam and other party leaders on Saturday claimed that voters in the state have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power in the next year’s Assembly polls. AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam and other party leaders were in Agra on November 21. (HT file) more

Gautam also claimed that an amicable seat-sharing agreement will be reached with the Samajwadi Party and together both parties will end the 10-year saffron rule in the state.

He claimed that an amicable solution will be reached during two-day meeting between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress leaders on November 23 and 24.

UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra, party’s national secretary and west UP in-charge Kunal Chaudhary besides others were addressing a public meeting at Rohta in Agra on Gwalior road.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of public meeting, Gautam claimed: “Voters in UP are going to teach a lesson to those who closed 27,000 primary schools in state, who were involved in embezzlement of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya. Masses in UP will vote against killing of Dalits, Muslims, backwards and Brahmins by police in the name of encounters.”

“Law and order has failed in UP and Dalits besides women are being targeted,” he alleged. “The BJP has lost badly in local bodies elections in Rajasthan. This is just the beginning and now the BJP will lose in all the states where elections are to be held in the near future,” Gautam claimed.