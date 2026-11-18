German banker Philipp Ostermann has been found guilty of racially abusing two sisters in London last year. On Tuesday, Ostermann, 38, was convicted of two counts of causing racially aggravated harassment and one count of using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour at City of London Magistrates' Court. Philipp Ostermann, 38, has been convicted of racially aggravated harassment (X/@BTPCasey)

Ostermann, a banker from Dusseldorf in Germany, sparred with sisters Sabba and Marium Javed in October last year.

He has been ordered to pay £10,100 in fines, victim compensation, and prosecution costs, the Independent reported. He was, however, spared a community order because he lives abroad.

The incident On October 11, 2025, Ostermann was walking near Bond Street station with his then-girlfriend, Melissa Rein Lively. Lively stumbled over a wheel of a pram being pushed by one of the Javed sisters, causing the German banker to lash out at the sisters.

The court was told in June that Ostermann turned to Sabba and said, “You bloody Indians, watch where you are going. You shouldn’t be here.”

“She fell over my sister’s pushchair, we are not even Indian, stop being racist,” Marium responded, according to The Sun. Lively, meanwhile, pulled Sabba’s hair.

“He got aggressive very quickly. He went from zero to 60 straight away,” Sabba told the court.

When defence barrister Orla Daly suggested Ostermann may have said "idiots" rather than "Indians", Sabba rejected this theory. She pointed out that if Ostermann had said “idiots”, he would have challenged Marium about her “not Indian” comment.

Sabba claimed that Ostermann later pointed a canister towards her and shouted, “I've got pepper spray, come forward, come now.”

German banker’s defence Giving evidence in his defence, Ostermann denied making racist remarks and maintained that the canister contained Axe deodorant, which is sold as Lynx in the UK.

He admitted telling the sisters that it was pepper spray but claimed he had done so to “create distance” between himself and them.

Ostermann said he had shouted “F--- off, you idiots” during the confrontation, rather than “Indian”. His barrister, Orla Daly, suggested that the sisters may have mistaken “idiots” for “Indians”.

He claimed that his then-partner Rein Lively had “extremely overreacted”. He added that they had split up shortly after the incident because he disapproved of her behaviour.

The court’s ruling According to the BBC, District Judge Louisa Cieciora described Philipp Ostermann as a "tall imposing man" confronted by "two short, unimposing-in-stature women". She noted that his words “did in fact cause distress”.

The judge said there was insufficient evidence to establish that the canister contained pepper spray. However, she noted that even if it was deodorant, as Ostermann claimed, it could still cause harm. She also cited the presence of young children as an "aggravated feature" of the incident.

Ostermann was ordered to pay a £2,000 surcharge, £600 in prosecution costs and compensation of £1,000 to Sabba and £500 to Marium. This brought the total amount payable to £10,100.