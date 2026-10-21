Pose-cation is the latest travel trend: Couples are choosing holidays based on how photoshoot-friendly they are

Every holiday has a goal, and couple getaways are no exception, whether it is a honeymoon for newlyweds or a chance to spend quality time together after hectic work schedules have kept them apart. Most of the time, the itinerary revolves around shared interests, such as exploring new places, such as exploring new places, trying local food or simply relaxing by the beach.

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But sometimes, the goal is simpler than you think: to create new memories and immortalise them in photographs.

‘Pose-cations’ are holidays planned around a professional photoshoot, where the destination serves as the backdrop and the pictures become the souvenirs. The trend is becoming popular among couples who want to celebrate their major milestones.

We asked travel expert Hari Ganapathy, co-founder and CEO of Pickyourtrail, to shed light on this trend. According to the company's data, searches for photo-shoot-related holidays on its platform have increased by 10 per cent year on year. He revealed that couples are choosing ‘pose-cations’ to celebrate milestones, such as honeymoons, anniversaries and babymoons.

The travel expert further named Thailand among the most popular destinations for couples planning pre-wedding shoots or photoshoots to mark other milestones. He attributed its appeal to short flights from major Indian cities, easy access for Indian travellers, and scenic skylines, beaches and islands. This variety allows couples to capture a city look in Bangkok and a sunset look in Phuket during the same holiday.