Antibiotics can disrupt your gut bacteria: Biologist explains 5 digestive changes you may notice

Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections, but many people have a habit of popping them for every couple, cough, cold, or sore throat without consulting a doctor. It may seem like a simple solution, but unnecessary antibiotic use can affect your gut too. This is why precautions are necessary.

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Dr Debojyoti Dhar, cofounder and director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio), who has a PhD in molecular biology, explained to HT Lifestyle how the gut reacts to antibiotics and revealed five digestive changes that may occur.

How does the gut react to antibiotics? Antibiotics act on bacteria causing an infection. But they also affect other bacteria in the gut, changing the balance of the microbial community.

The biologist described, “Antibiotics can alter the composition of the gut microbiome as it influences the population of not only the pathogenic bacteria but other species as well. The amount of susceptible bacteria can be reduced, creating room for bacteria with lower susceptibility to the drugs. The result is a shift in the structure of the microbial community.”

Dhar also mentioned that these changes can affect how the gut works.

“Gut bacteria have been known to form short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. Butyrate contributes to the integrity of the intestinal barrier and the immune system. When these change, digestion and gut physiology can also be affected. Antibiotics can further reduce colonisation resistance, making it easier for opportunistic organisms to grow. They can also select for antibiotic-resistance genes within the gut microbiome,” he added.