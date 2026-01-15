6 yoga asanas to boost immunity and beat common cold, cough, fever in winter

According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, specific yoga asanas, when practiced regularly with conscious breathing, help improve blood circulation, activate vital organs, and build immunity naturally. These poses are designed to energize the body, improve respiratory health, and help you stay balanced and resilient throughout the colder months.

Winter does not just bring cold mornings and shorter days. It often comes with low energy, sluggish digestion, frequent colds, and a general feeling of heaviness in the body. Reduced sunlight and chilly weather can slow blood circulation, weaken immunity, and make staying active feel like a task. While diet and sleep play a role, movement is just as important during this season. Yoga helps warm the body from within, keeps the joints mobile, improves breathing, and supports the immune system, all without putting extra stress on the body.

6 yoga poses to boost immunity and energy 1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose) This pose improves posture and blood circulation while gently activating muscles. It increases lung capacity and helps the body feel stable and energized during colder months. How to do it:

Stand tall with feet together and arms by your sides.

Distribute weight evenly across both feet.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead.

Lengthen your spine and engage your core.

Hold for a few breaths, then release. 2. Surya Namaskar (Sun salutation) A complete body movement that generates heat, improves digestion, and boosts blood circulation. It activates major organs and supports immune strength. How to do it:

Stand upright and join palms at the chest.

Move through forward bends, lunges, and planks with breath.

Flow smoothly through each posture.

Complete the sequence slowly.

Repeat for 6–12 rounds. 3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) Improves oxygen intake and supports lung health, which is essential in winter. It also reduces stiffness in the spine. How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift the chest gently.

Keep elbows close to the body.

Relax your shoulders and breathe deeply.

Lower down slowly. 4. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose) This pose is good for digestion and gut health, which play a key role in immunity. It can also reduce the risk of bloating and other digestive issues. Especially helpful after meals in winter. How to do it:

Sit on your heels with your spine upright.

Place palms on thighs.

Breathe slowly and deeply.

Hold for 5–10 minutes.

Relax the bod y. 5. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose) “Stimulates the thyroid gland, improves blood circulation, and reduces fatigue. It helps warm the body internally,” says Akshar. How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Press your feet into the floor.

Lift hips upward.

Clasp hands under the body.

Lower slowly after a few breaths. 6. Balasana (Child’s pose) Calms the nervous system and relieves mental stress, which can rise during winter months. Promotes emotional balance and rest. How to do it:

Kneel and sit back on your heels.

Fold forward and rest your forehead down.

Extend arms forward or relax them.

Breathe deeply.

Hold comfortably. Additional practices that can help boost immunity 1. Himalaya pranam A gesture of gratitude and awareness performed with palms joined at the heart. This practice calms the mind, balances emotions, and supports immunity through mental relaxation, says Akshar.

2. Healing walk A slow, mindful walk synchronised with breath. It improves blood circulation, strengthens the legs, and gently activates the immune system while grounding the mind.

3. Siddha walk A disciplined walking practice with an upright spine and focused awareness. It enhances stamina and lung capacity and keeps the body energized during cold weather.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)