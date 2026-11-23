Andhra Pradesh is seeking strong and lasting maritime partnerships with Southeast Asian countries, offering cooperation in connectivity, technology, clean energy and skill development, state minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday at the inauguration of the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh is seeking ASEAN partnerships in smart ports, ocean robotics, sustainable shipping and maritime education, Nara Lokesh said. (X) more

“India’s ties with Southeast Asia dated back centuries... Long before modern transport, traders and scholars travelled between our coasts, exchanging goods, knowledge and culture. Ancient ports such as Kalingapatnam and Machilipatnam played a key role in these ties,” Lokesh said at the conclave, organised by the India Foundation in partnership with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

He added that through modern ports, digital technology and clean energy, India now had the chance to make that bond with Southeast Asia even stronger.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Lokesh said that India was giving new priority to its ocean-based economy. Through Sagarmala (the Centre’s port-led development programme), Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, investments were being made in better ports, shipbuilding, transport and cargo-handling infrastructure.

He said the Union cabinet had approved a package of about ₹70,000 crore to strengthen Indian shipbuilding and the maritime sector, including a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund.

“About 95% of India’s trade by volume moves by sea. So better ports and shipping infrastructure are essential for economic growth. Every new port creates new opportunities for industries, businesses and young people,” he added.

Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Policy had set a target of training 5,000 maritime professionals by 2028. “The state wants to prepare its ITIs, Andhra University and other institutions to give young people jobs in shipbuilding, marine engineering, logistics and maritime technology,” he said.

Union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita, India Foundation president Ram Madhav, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, ambassadors of various countries and ASEAN delegates attended the event.