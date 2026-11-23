Echoing the sentiments expressed by his Indian counterpart, Shah said, “Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural, and civilizational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki.”

Addressing a joint press conference with Shah, PM Modi said the relationship between India and Nepal was built on shared history, faith and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India shares deep cultural and religious ties with Nepal, asserting that Lord Ram was "incomplete" without the Himalayan nation, as he welcomed his Nepalese counterpart, Balen Shah, in New Delhi.

PM Modi welcomed Balen Shah on his maiden visit to the Indian capital, after which both leaders flagged off the Sarayu-Kamala Express, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal to strengthen connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

PM Modi recalls 2018 Janakpur visit Prime Minister Modi also recalled his visit to the holy cities of Janakpur and Muktinath in May 2018, during a state visit where he and then-Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli flagged off the inaugural direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

"India-Nepal relations are woven together by shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I had said that our pilgrimage sites are incomplete without Nepal, and our Lord Ram is incomplete without Nepal," he said.

Also Read | Balen Shah invites PM Modi to Nepal, urges Indians to visit Pashupatinath, other religious sites

The Prime Minister further said the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya gave renewed strength to this shared faith, adding that the Sarayu-Kamala Express service would give a new dimension to this sacred bond.

Nepal's links with Ramayana Nepal has a long connection with the Hindu mythology Ramayana, which narrates the life and journey of Lord Ram. Janakpur, which is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram's wife Sita, is home to key pilgrimage sites, such as the renowned Janaki Mandir, which is visited by tens of thousands of devotees each year.

Janakpur also houses the revered Ram Mandir and the Ram-Sita Vivah Mandap, which is associated with the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The Raj Devi Mandir and Rajarshi Janak Mandir are dedicated to the deities associated with Goddess Sita's family. The famous Dhanushadham is also closely linked to the Ramayana, as it is believed to be located where a fragment of Lord Shiva's mighty bow fell when it was broken by Lord Ram during Sita's swayamvar.

Also Read | Ayodhya-Janakpur direct rail service to strengthen India-Nepal ties

Nepal is also home to the Valmiki Ashram in Chitwan National Park, located near the Triveni Dham of Bagmati province. The revered ashram is believed to be where Valmiki wrote the Ramayana and where Sita spent her final days, raising her two sons Lava and Kusha.

In 2018, PM Modi and Oli launched the Nepal-India Ramayana Circuit connecting Janakpur with Ayodhya and other sites in India associated with the Ramayana.

India-Nepal sign 8 agreements India and Nepal signed at least eight memorandums of understanding covering satellite technology, governance, education, healthcare, urban development and traditional medicine.

PM Modi also expressed condolences over the loss of life in the recent flash floods in Nepal and announced a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees ( ₹15,000 crore) for the neighbouring country. He also announced that India will establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, alongside a startup incubator and an innovation hub as part of a broader push for educational and technological cooperation.

Balen Shah described the ties between India and Nepal were "as strong as the Himalayas" and called for greater educational cooperation between the two countries. He also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal and encouraged Indians to visit Pashupatinath and other religious and tourist destinations in the country.