The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that only vehicles complying with BS-VI emission standards should be allowed to ply in Delhi during the pollution-prone winter months, even as it described the national capital’s relatively better air quality this November as a matter of good fortune, saying favourable winds had helped prevent the air quality from slipping into the severe category. The court said it would examine what further short-term and long-term interventions were necessary to address the recurring pollution crisis. (ANI) more

“We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed, signalling its intention to continue with restrictions on polluting vehicles during the winter months.

The bench, which was hearing the Supreme Court’s ongoing suo motu proceedings on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said it was “lucky” that the region had not experienced ‘severe’ category air pollution this November, attributing the relatively better conditions primarily to favourable meteorological conditions. “We have also been lucky this winter. There is no severe category pollution till now because of the winds,” it remarked.

When additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), pointed to the efforts made by authorities to contain pollution, the court said: “Primarily nature.” Bhati maintained that enforcement measures had also contributed to the situation.

The observations assume significance as the Delhi government has introduced restrictions on the entry and plying of vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards during the winter months. Under its notification, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply only with BS-IV or older emission norms are barred from plying in the capital between November 1 and January 31 every year.

The Delhi government announced on November 7 that the restriction would be an annual measure, rather than a one-off intervention for the current winter. The prohibition covers BS-IV and older commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as buses entering the capital. CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, along with specified emergency and other exempted categories.

The government has deployed enforcement personnel at major entry points, including DND, Rajokri on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri and Badarpur, to prevent violations. It has also said it is using special enforcement teams and automatic number plate recognition cameras to monitor compliance.

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it is considering a more comprehensive approach to vehicular pollution, potentially extending restrictions beyond the existing framework and across the wider NCR.

It also explored a five-year roadmap to progressively eliminate the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi without disrupting the supply of essential commodities. “Why not have this during five years? To ensure that no single commercial vehicle enters Delhi,” it suggested.

It added that the idea should not be to prevent Delhi’s residents from accessing essential goods but to change the way these supplies are transported. “Why not how to ensure that commercial vehicles don’t enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don’t require. They have a lot of necessities. They require vegetables, they require fruits, they need other day-to-day items,” the court observed.

It suggested developing warehousing facilities at the city’s borders, where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into Delhi through battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles. The bench acknowledged that such an arrangement might not be feasible immediately, or even next year, but said authorities should work towards putting it in place over the next five years.

The court made it clear that the directions it eventually considers should not be confined to Delhi but should cover the entire NCR, where vehicular movement across state boundaries contributes to the region’s pollution burden.

The focus on vehicular emissions comes against the backdrop of repeated judicial interventions and the continuing debate over the relative contribution of local and external sources to Delhi’s air pollution.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning System, in its source-apportionment estimates for November 23, attributed around 21.5% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution to transport within the city. It estimated that 60% of the particulate pollution load was from sources outside Delhi, underlining the need for coordinated action across the NCR and neighbouring states.

The same estimates put the contribution from stubble burning at less than 1% on that day, although the contribution of crop-residue burning can vary considerably during the season.

Favourable winds have played a role in preventing pollutants from accumulating close to the ground. The India Meteorological Department’s November 23 forecast indicated predominantly northwesterly winds over Delhi, with speeds reaching around 10 kmph during the afternoon. Such winds, along with a relatively deeper atmospheric mixing layer, help disperse pollutants instead of allowing them to remain trapped near the surface.

The respite remains fragile. Delhi’s air quality has continued to fluctuate between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, with the CAQM having invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan on November 6 after forecasting a possible deterioration into the severe category. The emergency measures were subsequently withdrawn on November 17 as air quality improved.

The bench said it would examine what further short-term and long-term interventions were necessary to address the recurring pollution crisis. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh is assisting the court as amicus curiae.