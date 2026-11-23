Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Monday rejected allegations of irregularities in his foreign visits, saying he travelled abroad as the chief minister in Odisha’s interest. Patnaik described the allegations as false two days after the state government ordered a probe into his overseas trips, Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik.

“I had very limited travel abroad and only to deal with Odisha’s subjects and very important subjects. I understand some false allegations have been made about my travels and that of my officers. An appropriate reply will be given,” he said.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the inquiry into the foreign visits of Patnaik, former bureaucrat VK Pandian and Indian Police Service officer Ravi Kant in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

SK Vashishth, principal secretary in the general administration department, will conduct the inquiry following allegations that records relating to the trips were incomplete and prescribed procedures may have been violated. Officials said the probe would seek to determine whether any illegality was committed and whether legal action was warranted.

In June 2022, Patnaik visited Italy and Dubai, where he attended a World Food Programme event, met Pope Francis at the Vatican and participated in an investors’ meet. Patnaik’s first ever trip abroad after becoming chief minister was in 2012 when he visited the UK. He met with the UK’s international development secretary Andrew Mitchel to discuss welfare and anti-poverty schemes in Odisha.

In April 2023, he led a business delegation to Japan and Singapore to attract investments. Pandian, then his private secretary, and IPS officer Ravi Kant accompanied him.

Activists, citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act, questioned the expenditure details of the visits, particularly those to Italy and Japan. The BJD has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. It cited deputy chief minister Pravati Parida’s seven-day visit to London from November 2 to 9 in 2024 to promote tourism and attract investment.

The BJD demanded that the government disclose what tangible benefits Odisha’s tourism sector derived from the trip. It alleged that her entourage included non-official members. “The deputy chief minister is now on a visit to Indonesia and Bali with a large entourage while the winter session of the assembly is on. The BJD will raise this in the House, along with the foreign visits of other ministers and officials,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.