The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has warned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be misused to gain unauthorised access to users’ accounts, allowing malicious actors to read messages, impersonate account holders and access their contacts and group conversations. The advisory noted that users should make it a point to log out manually after each session as simply closing the browser window or tab should not be treated as logging out. (Photo for representation) more

In an advisory released on Monday, home affairs ministry's I4C warned WhatsApp users that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be misused to gain unauthorised access to their accounts, allowing malicious actors to read private messages, impersonate users and exploit their identities for fraud, phishing and other cybercrimes.

The advisory recommended avoiding use of WhatsApp Web for official and sensitive environments.

The agency has advised users to exercise caution, particularly while accessing WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared systems or public devices. “Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons,” the advisory said, as it listed out precautionary measures to use WhatsApp web safely and without getting trapped in a cybercrime.

The government advised users to avoid official, sensitive work on WhatsApp Web. “Government, organizational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web session on computers,” it said.

It also asked users to not keep WhatsApp Web permanently logged in. “Avoid leaving an authenticated WhatsApp Web session active when it is not required, particularly on office or shared computers,” it said.

The advisory further added that users should make it a point to log out manually after each session as simply closing the browser window or tab should not be treated as logging out.

Use Incognito/Private Browsing mode when use is unavoidable. If WhatsApp Web must be used temporarily, use Incognito/Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer and manually log out before closing the browser, it said.

Users have also been warned against using WhatsApp Web from unknown or public computers at cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems.

“Be alert to unusual account activity. Unexpected messages sent from your account, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously,” it said.

The I4C has advised users to keep devices, operating systems and browsers secure, the security software updated and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.