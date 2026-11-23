The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked the Congress and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that they were unable to acknowledge the country's achievements on the global stage after the Asia Power Index report named India as Asia's third most powerful country, only behind the US and China. BJP national president Nitin Nabin attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the recently-released Asia Power Index report. (ANI) more Australian think tank Lowy Institute released its Asia Power Index Ranking for 2026, where India retained its "major power" status in Asia and increased its overall score to 40.5, despite a dip in economic capability. The report also noted that India stood strong in the diplomatic field, making Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asia's second-most effective leader behind Xi Jinping. The BJP lauded the report, calling it a testament to India’s growing strategic, economic, diplomatic and cultural power along with PM Modi's effective leadership. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says BJP, RSS have ‘no understanding’ of India's spiritual traditions 'Rahul Gandhi unable to digest India's achievements' Taking to X, BJP leader Sambit Patra said the report reflected India's progress in diplomatic influence, future resources, economic relationships, and defence networks, adding that the country was establishing its identity as a global power. Attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Patra said, “While the world is acknowledging India’s growing strength and global leadership, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are constantly trying to spread negativity by questioning the country’s achievements.”

"Rahul Gandhi should explain why the Congress party has trouble acknowledging the country’s achievements when international institutions are recognising India’s growing power and the effective leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he added. While addressing a rally in Telangana, BJP national president Nitin Nabin also attacked Rahul Gandhi over the latter's remarks on the Indian economy, saying the country was advancing significantly even by global standards.

Nabin remarked that India was counted among the "fragile five" during the Congress-led UPA regime, but emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said India has risen and moved far ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. "If the opposition doesn't praise us, it doesn't mean they are right. They have their right to speak, but the country has changed. India has moved far ahead," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods about India on foreign soil and ignoring the country's achievements on the global stage. "Prime Minister Modi is the second most influential leader in Asia among regional leaders today, after Xi Jinping. India is the only country whose economic ties with other countries have not declined," he said at a press briefing. Congress reacts to Lowy Institute's report Congress MP Manish Tewari acknowledged the findings of the Asia Power Index report, saying India had always been a major power and did not need endorsement from other parties. "Lowy Institute is a respected think tank in Australia," he told IANS. “India has had its own standing in the world going back to 1947. We have always been a major power. We do not really need anybody's endorsement to know our intrinsic strengths. Suffice to say that think tanks keep coming out with reports from time to time. Lowy Institute is a respected institute, and I will definitely peruse that report.”