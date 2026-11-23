Kochi, The NIA has found that the accused in the arson attack on a nursery in front of a synagogue at Ernakulam market and his associates intended to strike terror among the Jewish community. Kochi synagogue arson plot aimed at terrorising Jewish community: NIA more

This was submitted by the National Investigation Agency before the court here while seeking the custody of Puthencruz native Ebin Paul, arrested last month in connection with the incident.

The NIA court judge PK Mohandas on Monday granted the national agency custody of Paul till 5 pm on November 27.

Seeking his custody, the agency submitted that a detailed probe is essential in the case.

"The investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused in a criminal conspiracy with certain Telegram account handlers identified as 'SR' and 'Vikram Singh' and others, with the intention of threatening the integrity and security of the country and striking terror among the Jewish community," the agency said at the court.

According to NIA, the accused set fire to the gate in front of the synagogue on instructions received on Telegram, and recorded the incident and sent the video to the handlers.

"He also received cryptocurrency payments in his KuCoin account from private wallets approximately two hours after the incident," NIA investigation findings cited in the court order.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had carried out two similar fire attacks in Muvattupuzha, at Avasa Properties and My Cars, on the instructions of the handlers, the NIA submitted.

The accused and the handlers allegedly used encrypted communication platforms, virtual private networks and private cryptocurrency wallets to conceal their identities and communications, the agency said.

The NIA said custodial interrogation was necessary to confront the accused with evidence collected during the investigation, including replies received from Telegram, WhatsApp and KuCoin, call logs and bank statements.

The agency also sought to establish the identities of the handlers, their alleged terror links, the accused's association with suspected individuals and groups, and his role in the larger conspiracy.

The agency said it needed to obtain the passcode of a locked Google Pixel mobile phone and passwords and recovery details of the accused's Telegram, WhatsApp Business, Session, SimpleX, Element, Instagram and Facebook accounts to access encrypted chats, cloud data, voice and video clips, including the footage allegedly sent to the handlers.

The NIA also sought to examine the ownership and origin of the recovered digital evidence, clarify forensic findings, establish the accused's financial transactions and recover materials allegedly used in the offences.

Custodial interrogation was essential to identify other persons involved, ascertain the sources of funding, identify other intended targets and collect the remaining evidence, the agency submitted.

Counsel for the accused told the court that Paul was a psychiatric patient and had been taking medication.

The lawyer submitted that he had stopped taking the medicine after being shifted to the High Security Prison two days earlier and sought direction permitting him to continue his medication.

In a separate petition, the court permitted the investigating officer to collect the accused's fingerprints, photographs, specimen voice samples, and specimen handwriting at the NIA office in Kochi for investigation, scientific examination, and comparison.

The accused was directed to provide the samples.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.