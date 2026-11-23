Sabarimala , Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate on Monday held a review meeting in which it was evaluated that the first week of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season passed smoothly, with devotees receiving hassle-free darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple here, officials said. Sabarimala pilgrimage smooth during first week, ADM hails effective coordination among depts more

A statement by the Public Relations Department said the meeting, chaired by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dilip K Kainikkara at the Devaswom Complex Hall, noted that the number of pilgrims was gradually increasing and attributed the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage during the first week to effective coordination among various departments.

The ADM appreciated the work of all departments and said timely medical assistance had been provided to pilgrims, including those suffering heart attacks, the statement said.

The coordinated functioning of the control rooms operated by the Health Department and the police had also contributed to the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the meeting noted.

Officials said that the meeting decided to make adequate preparations to manage the anticipated rush in the coming days.

Sabarimala Special Officer G Jayadev explained the security arrangements made by the police.

It noted that waste collection was being carried out effectively but needed further improvement, the statement said.

Shops would be specifically instructed to segregate and store food and non-food waste separately, it said.

The meeting also directed that water availability be ensured at all times in the toilets at the queue complex.

The ADM instructed officials to ensure that stretchers were provided without delay to pilgrims reported to be in a critical condition.

A notice will be issued to the gas agency concerned for failing to remove empty gas cylinders from shops, the meeting decided.

The implementation of decisions taken at the previous review meeting was also assessed, officials said.

"The meeting decided to ensure that shops supplied goods in the prescribed quantities and weights. The Legal Metrology Department and the Food Safety Department would continue inspections," the statement said.

The Excise and Forest and Wildlife departments have intensified squad operations, officials said.

Devaswom Executive Officer P S Santhakumar, Duty Magistrate A Bipin Kumar, Assistant Special Officer V S Dinaraj and officials of various departments attended the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.