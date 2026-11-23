Congress MLA Nayana Motamma on Monday resigned from the Karnataka assembly in protest against the Forest Department’s operation to drive wild elephants from Belur in Hassan district towards Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru. Her resignation came a day after she, along with two other Congress MLAs, threatened to quit if the operation was not stopped. Motamma, who represents Mudigere, submitted her resignation at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and left without speaking to reporters. (Instagram) more

Motamma, who represents Mudigere, submitted her resignation at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and left without speaking to reporters.

Her resignation escalates the opposition by three Congress MLAs from Chikkamagaluru to the operation. Motamma, Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda and Chikkamagaluru MLA HD Thammaiah have argued that bringing elephants from Hassan would worsen human-elephant conflict in their constituencies.

At a joint press conference on Sunday, Motamma showed her resignation letter and said she would submit it on Monday if the elephants were not sent back. She also alleged that forest officials had proceeded with the operation without consulting legislators from the affected constituencies, despite their objections.

Rajegowda said people in his constituency had died in elephant attacks over the past 18 months and that bringing more animals into the region would increase the threat. He said more than 450 elephants were already present in the Muthodi forest range.

“We will never allow these elephants into Bhadra. If the government goes ahead forcibly, we are ready to make any sacrifice,” he said, suggesting that the animals be moved to other reserves, including Bandipur, Nagarahole, Sathyamangalam and Biligiriranganabetta.

Thammaiah said Chikkamagaluru district had faced severe human-elephant conflict for five years. He questioned why forest officials had begun driving the animals towards Bhadra without consulting elected representatives.

“At a Karnataka Development Programme meeting chaired by the district in-charge minister, we had demanded that elephants in the district be shifted to the Bhadra project, but officials rejected the demand, saying it would violate a Supreme Court order. Now, the officials are preparing to drive these elephants into the tiger reserve,” he said.

Responding to the legislators’ opposition on Monday, forest, environment and ecology minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government would consider their recommendations on where the elephants should be relocated.

“Let the MLAs suggest where the elephants should be moved. We will take action accordingly,” he said in Kolar.

Reddy said Belur had about 55 elephants but only 13,917 acres of forest, much of it fragmented by coffee plantations and villages. The elephant population had increased from seven in 2019 to about 55, resulting in crop damage and attacks on people, he said.

In comparison, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary has about 141,000 acres of forest, with its buffer zone taking the total area to approximately 262,000 acres, he said. However, the government would have to ensure that relocation did not create problems for people in the receiving district.

The controversy follows two fatal elephant attacks in Belur on November 14 and 16. The Forest Department subsequently launched Operation Gaja to capture and relocate elephants considered responsible for the attacks. An order issued by the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) authorised the capture of a maximum of 10 elephants.

Two tuskers have already been relocated. A 35-year-old elephant was taken to the Mathigodu elephant camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, while a 15-year-old was released in Bandipur Tiger Reserve after being fitted with a radio collar.

Separately, forest personnel began driving herds towards Bhadra as part of a larger proposal involving 56 elephants. By Sunday, a herd of more than 38 animals, including four tuskers and several calves, had crossed into Chikkamagaluru district and reached Karabailu village in Mudigere taluk.

Hassan district in-charge minister KM Shivalingegowda defended the operation, saying Belur did not have sufficient forest cover to sustain its elephant population.

“There is hardly any forest area in Belur, not even 100 acres. How can elephants survive there? I request everyone to cooperate and not obstruct the operation. We are sending the elephants back to the forest, not targeting any particular district,” he said.