Girls in Classes 6 to 12 across Karnataka will get free sanitary napkins in government, aided and private schools, with the state government making it mandatory for institutions to ensure their availability and warning of disciplinary action against those that fail to comply. The state has directed schools to install sanitary napkin vending machines in girls’ toilets and ensure safe disposal of menstrual waste. (AFP/Representative Image) more

A circular issued by the School Education Department directs all schools and pre-university colleges to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins meeting prescribed standards, free of cost. Schools must make the products easily accessible, preferably by installing vending machines in girls’ toilets. Where machines cannot be installed immediately, institutions must arrange distribution through a designated location or an assigned official.

“All government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges in the state are hereby instructed to implement the directions contained in the aforementioned Supreme Court judgment compulsorily, promptly and without any lapses,” the circular says.

“Failure to comply will invite disciplinary action, as per the rules, against the head teachers of the concerned government schools and the managements of private schools,” it added.

Schools have three months to establish menstrual hygiene management corners, stocked with spare undergarments, uniforms and disposable bags. These facilities are intended to help students manage unexpected menstruation and other hygiene requirements during school hours.

The circular also mentions separate toilets for boys and girls, functional water connections and handwashing facilities. Every toilet unit must have a covered bin for collecting sanitary waste, which schools must ensure is disposed of safely.

District education officers must inspect schools annually to assess infrastructure, toilet facilities, the availability of sanitary napkins, general hygiene, waste disposal arrangements and menstrual health awareness programmes, the circular said, adding that the officers must also obtain anonymous feedback from students.

Responsibility for implementation has been assigned according to the type of institution. In government schools, head teachers must ensure the availability of toilets, washing facilities and sanitary napkins. For aided and unaided schools, the circular links compliance to Section 18 of the Right to Education Act and Rule 16 of the RTE Rules. Inspection findings and consolidated student feedback must be attached to notices issued under the relevant provisions.

The department has also called for male and female teachers to be sensitised about menstrual health. The State Council of Educational Research and Training and the National Council of Educational Research and Training have been asked to develop learning materials covering menstruation, adolescence and associated health conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome and polycystic ovarian disease.