Aries : Queen of Swords Today encourages clear thinking, honest communication, and strong boundaries. You may need to make an important decision or address a situation that requires maturity and logic. Trust your judgment, but avoid being overly critical of yourself or others. A direct yet thoughtful approach will help you gain clarity. Tarot horoscope today

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one concern and identify the most practical way to address it.

Crystal: Blue Kyanite

Taurus : Judgement A meaningful realization or opportunity to revisit something from the past may arise today. You could receive important news or feel ready to move toward a new chapter. Reflect on previous experiences without judging yourself too harshly. The lessons you have learned can help you make wiser choices.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Ritual: Write down one old habit you are ready to leave behind.

Crystal: Charoite

Gemini : Queen of Pentacles Today highlights comfort, financial awareness, and practical responsibilities. You may feel motivated to organize your resources, nurture relationships, or create a more stable environment. Your ability to balance personal and professional needs can bring satisfaction. Remember to care for yourself while supporting others.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Refresh your workspace or home and organize something you have been postponing.

Crystal: Prehnite

Cancer : King of Pentacles A grounded and productive energy surrounds you today. You may feel more confident about your finances, career, or long-term plans. Your patience and practical thinking can help you make sensible decisions. Focus on strengthening your foundations and appreciate the progress achieved through consistent effort.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate Brown

Lucky Ritual: Review one financial goal and identify a practical step toward it.

Crystal: Bronzite

Leo : Two of Cups Relationships and meaningful partnerships take center stage today. A heartfelt conversation or supportive gesture could bring you closer to someone. Professionally, cooperation may help resolve an issue or move a project forward. Be open to mutual understanding and appreciate genuine connections.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Express appreciation to someone who brings positivity into your life.

Crystal: Rhodochrosite

Virgo : The Lovers Today may bring an important relationship matter or personal decision into focus. You could feel closer to someone or find yourself considering what truly aligns with your values. Avoid making choices simply to please others. Honest communication and emotional clarity can help you move in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Write down three values that matter most to you in relationships and life.

Crystal: Kunzite

Libra : Seven of Pentacles Today encourages patience and reflection. You may be evaluating your progress, especially in your career, finances, or personal goals. If results seem slower than expected, avoid becoming discouraged. Continue investing your time and energy wisely. Meaningful achievements often require consistency before rewards become visible.

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Reflect on one achievement and acknowledge how far you have come.

Crystal: Yellow Jasper

Scorpio : The Moon Your emotions and intuition may feel especially strong today. However, certain situations could remain unclear, making it important to avoid assumptions or rushed decisions. Give yourself time to understand what is happening beneath the surface. Trust your instincts while checking the facts before reaching conclusions.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling about your feelings before making an important decision.

Crystal: Selenite

Sagittarius : Seven of Cups Several possibilities may capture your attention today, but not every option will be as promising as it appears. You may need to make a choice involving personal plans or future opportunities. Take time to separate realistic goals from wishful thinking. Clear priorities will help you avoid unnecessary distractions.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities and focus on the most important one.

Crystal: Amazonite

Capricorn : Seven of Wands You may need to stand firm in your decisions or protect something important to you today. Competition, differing opinions, or additional responsibilities could test your patience. Don't allow outside pressure to weaken your confidence. Maintain healthy boundaries and focus on what genuinely deserves your energy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Repeat a positive affirmation about courage and self-confidence.

Crystal: Black Spinel

Aquarius : The Devil Today encourages you to examine habits, attachments, or situations that may be limiting your freedom. You could become more aware of an unhealthy pattern or feel tempted by something offering immediate satisfaction. Pause before reacting and consider the long-term consequences. Recognizing what needs to change can be empowering.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down one limiting habit and a healthier choice you can make instead.

Crystal: Shungite

Pisces : Six of Wands Today brings encouraging energy around recognition, achievement, and confidence. Your efforts may receive appreciation, or you could experience progress toward an important personal or professional goal. Accept positive feedback and allow yourself to celebrate your accomplishments. Your determination may inspire others as well.

Lucky Colour: Champagne Gold

Lucky Ritual: Celebrate one recent accomplishment, however small it may seem.

Crystal: Golden Healer Quartz

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)