Take saree inspo from Janhvi Kapoor's Kanjeevarams to holographic and pearl drapes

ByShweta Sunny
Dec 02, 2024 05:22 PM IST

With the wedding season in full swing, here’s some inspiration from actor Janhvi Kapoor to drape yourself in six yards of sheer elegance

Holography haze

Like Janhvi Kapoor, shine bright this wedding season in these sarees(Photos: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a holographic saree(Photo: Instagram)
Donning holographic colours, Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sparkly in this pre-draped saree. Ideal for the wedding season and year-end parties, her outfit does the talking, with a deep neckline blouse and diamond earrings that complement the look.

Dreamy diva

Janhvi Kapoor in a tulle and silk saree with dual tones(Photo: Instagram)
The actor looks ethereal in a tulle and silk saree with dual tones. Featuring aquatic blue ombré hues with soft pink scalloped and golden embroidered hem, it makes for a dreamy day-to-night ensemble. Gold accessories complete the look.

Keeping up with Kanjeevaram

Wearing a gold Kanjeevaram saree, Janhvi Kapoor looks like a goddess(Photo: Instagram)
Advocating for South Indian weaves, the actor chose a golden silk Kanjeevaram, adorned with crystals, antique gold sequins and subtle zari nakshi detailing. With a vibrant pink border and a scalloped crystal blouse, she pairs it with gold jhumkas and a dainty nose ring.

Pearl power

Janhvi Kapoor slips into a pearl embellished saree(Photo: Instagram)
Looking like a vision in white, Kapoor knows how to keep it classy with a dash of old-world style. Wearing a half-saree with intricate pearl embroidery, she gets the Gen Z dressing right with the mermaid hem skirt, bralette blouse and its silver work.

Pastel play

Perfect for daytime festivities, Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a pastel saree(Photo: Instagram)
Kapoor’s ombré pastel saree is ideal for daytime festivities. With a splash of pink, lilac, yellow and blue, the sheer saree’s intricate floral embroidery helps channel her soft, feminine vibe. She wears a full-sleeve sheer and embellished blouse, pearl choker and emerald earrings.

