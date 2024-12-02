Take saree inspo from Janhvi Kapoor's Kanjeevarams to holographic and pearl drapes

Holography haze Like Janhvi Kapoor, shine bright this wedding season in these sarees(Photos: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a holographic saree(Photo: Instagram)

Donning holographic colours, Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sparkly in this pre-draped saree. Ideal for the wedding season and year-end parties, her outfit does the talking, with a deep neckline blouse and diamond earrings that complement the look.

Dreamy diva

Janhvi Kapoor in a tulle and silk saree with dual tones(Photo: Instagram)

The actor looks ethereal in a tulle and silk saree with dual tones. Featuring aquatic blue ombré hues with soft pink scalloped and golden embroidered hem, it makes for a dreamy day-to-night ensemble. Gold accessories complete the look.

Keeping up with Kanjeevaram

Wearing a gold Kanjeevaram saree, Janhvi Kapoor looks like a goddess(Photo: Instagram)

Advocating for South Indian weaves, the actor chose a golden silk Kanjeevaram, adorned with crystals, antique gold sequins and subtle zari nakshi detailing. With a vibrant pink border and a scalloped crystal blouse, she pairs it with gold jhumkas and a dainty nose ring.

Pearl power

Janhvi Kapoor slips into a pearl embellished saree(Photo: Instagram)

Looking like a vision in white, Kapoor knows how to keep it classy with a dash of old-world style. Wearing a half-saree with intricate pearl embroidery, she gets the Gen Z dressing right with the mermaid hem skirt, bralette blouse and its silver work.

Pastel play

Perfect for daytime festivities, Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a pastel saree(Photo: Instagram)

Kapoor’s ombré pastel saree is ideal for daytime festivities. With a splash of pink, lilac, yellow and blue, the sheer saree’s intricate floral embroidery helps channel her soft, feminine vibe. She wears a full-sleeve sheer and embellished blouse, pearl choker and emerald earrings.