Take saree inspo from Janhvi Kapoor's Kanjeevarams to holographic and pearl drapes
ByShweta Sunny
Dec 02, 2024 05:22 PM IST
With the wedding season in full swing, here’s some inspiration from actor Janhvi Kapoor to drape yourself in six yards of sheer elegance
Holography haze
Donning holographic colours, Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sparkly in this pre-draped saree. Ideal for the wedding season and year-end parties, her outfit does the talking, with a deep neckline blouse and diamond earrings that complement the look.
Dreamy diva
The actor looks ethereal in a tulle and silk saree with dual tones. Featuring aquatic blue ombré hues with soft pink scalloped and golden embroidered hem, it makes for a dreamy day-to-night ensemble. Gold accessories complete the look.
Keeping up with Kanjeevaram
Advocating for South Indian weaves, the actor chose a golden silk Kanjeevaram, adorned with crystals, antique gold sequins and subtle zari nakshi detailing. With a vibrant pink border and a scalloped crystal blouse, she pairs it with gold jhumkas and a dainty nose ring.
Pearl power
Looking like a vision in white, Kapoor knows how to keep it classy with a dash of old-world style. Wearing a half-saree with intricate pearl embroidery, she gets the Gen Z dressing right with the mermaid hem skirt, bralette blouse and its silver work.
Pastel play
Kapoor’s ombré pastel saree is ideal for daytime festivities. With a splash of pink, lilac, yellow and blue, the sheer saree’s intricate floral embroidery helps channel her soft, feminine vibe. She wears a full-sleeve sheer and embellished blouse, pearl choker and emerald earrings.