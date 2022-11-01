Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Pair of Pierre Jeanneret armchairs goes for 6.21 lakh at London auction

Pair of Pierre Jeanneret armchairs goes for 6.21 lakh at London auction

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 03:16 AM IST

In yet another auction of heritage furniture belonging to the city, a pair of armchairs, designed by Pierre Jeanneret for the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), went under the hammer at London on October 28.

The pair of armchairs were designed by Pierre Jeanneret for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
As per the details available on the auction house’s website, www.lyonandturnbull.com, the armchairs fetched for 6500 pound-sterling ( 6.21 lakh). The reserve price of the armchairs was set at 5 lakh.

Sorabh Arora, convener of heritage item protection cell, said, “We took up the matter with the Archaeological Survey of India to give us legal protection on heritage furniture, but they say, it does not fall under their purview. Now, a French team is coming to Chandigarh from November 15 to 19 and will guide us on heritage furniture.”

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
