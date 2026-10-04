Ukrainian shares the exact 'type of woman who will be happy with an Indian man': 'This is the conclusion I’ve come to based on my own experience'

She explained that expectations shaped only by a European upbringing could lead to disappointment when the day-to-day reality of India sets in: "Because if you enter an international relationship with expectations based only on your European experience, you may eventually feel disappointed when reality doesn’t match the picture you had in your head," Sandra explained. "India is different from Europe. And neither is automatically better or worse — they’re simply different. The question isn’t only: 'Do I love this man?' It’s also: 'Can I genuinely be happy in the life and culture that come with loving him?'"

For her, the biggest mistake a woman could make was rushing into marriage without first experiencing life in India for herself. "Before marriage, I truly believe a woman should experience India for herself," she advised. "Not just visit for a vacation, but actually spend enough time there to understand how she feels in that environment. How does your body react to the climate, food, lifestyle and pace? How does your mind respond to the cultural differences? How do you feel emotionally and spiritually living within a culture that can be very different from what you’re used to? These are things you need to explore before marriage," Sandra added.

Sandra said her advice comes not from theory, but from living the reality herself. "I’m saying this because I know exactly what I’m talking about. I’ve been in a relationship with an Indian man and have spent a lot of time in India, and this is the conclusion I’ve come to based on my own experience and observations. When two people come from very different cultures, love alone isn’t always enough," she shared in her post's caption.

Ukrainian content creator Sandra, who married an Indian man in 2025, decided to address that unspoken part in an October 1 Instagram post. She posted a candid video answering the question: 'What type of woman will actually be happy with an Indian man?' Her take sparked an online debate, with some women agreeing and others sharing completely different experiences.

When it comes to international love stories , the Instagram version can look effortless. Two people from different countries find each other, blend traditions and build a life together. But behind the reels often lies a quiet, ongoing cultural negotiation. Also read | Ukrainian woman shares difference between gym culture in India and Europe

'She’s in love with Indian culture' In the video, Sandra got more specific about the personality type she believed was best suited to a happy cross-cultural marriage with an Indian partner. According to her, it was not about compromise after the wedding, but about a genuine love for the culture that existed long before the man came into the picture: "There are specific women who will be really happy in international relationships with Indian men. She’s in love with Indian culture. And she’s in love with Indian culture because of her, not because of you, right? You as a man."

She said this love shows up in small, consistent ways — language, food, clothing, and even prior travel. "She’s in love with Indian culture, meaning she likes Hindi, she learns Hindi," Sandra highlighted. "She was travelling to India, she likes Indian food, she loves Indian dresses, outfits. She herself loves to be in India. Maybe she was working there, maybe she had some sort of experience in India," she added.

Beyond lifestyle, she pointed to shared cultural touchpoints like cinema and strong family values as a major factor in long-term compatibility: "She likes Bollywood movies, she knows exactly the actors, singers." Sandra added, "She is just obsessed with India. And she’s very family-oriented."

Sandra's final point was about acceptance. She said she believes no one should enter a relationship expecting to mould the other person into their own culture: "So here is the thing, you cannot change people, and you cannot ask people to adapt to your culture. You cannot, you cannot, because you don’t have any right to change people." And that is why, for Indian men looking for a foreign partner, her advice was simple. "If you will meet a girl who is already fallen in love with your culture, man, this is perfect," Sandra concluded.

Not everyone agrees The video's comments section was filled with messages from Ukrainian women married to Indian men, each with very different stories to tell. Some argued that love can work even without a deep obsession with Indian culture.

One wrote: "I’m married to an Indian man, so I honestly don’t understand what you’re talking about ;) We live in Germany and he is actually more Ukrainian than I am. I’m not particularly fond of every Indian dish; I never learned Hindi, although I can understand about 80 percent of it. I dressed in traditional Indian clothes for a photoshoot. Some Bollywood films are definitely worth watching, just as some European and American movies can be complete disasters. We travel to India not only for its beautiful mountains, deserts, and magnificent palaces—some of which you can even stay in — but also for its luxurious hotels and exceptional hospitality. You can’t generalise about people or marriages in that way."

Another woman shared a similar perspective: "Not always true. I’m married to an Indian man. And I’m Ukrainian. I’m not in love with Indian culture. My husband does not speak Hindi, only English. Yes, I love his food, and he loves my food. And we believe in God. We are both Christians. We have a beautiful mixed-race baby boy, and we live in Canada. Where we don’t have any of his family or mine. And we are fine with it. And we are doing well with God’s help."

Sandra's take opened up a much-needed conversation — that in cross-cultural love, chemistry matters, but so does asking yourself honestly where and how you truly want to live.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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