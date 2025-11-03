Darjeeling woman who tried Tinder in Italy 'for fun' shares what happened when her Italian boyfriend wanted to marry her

Love transcends geographical boundaries, cultural differences, and societal expectations – and Upashika and Cristiano prove just that. In a September 9 Instagram post shared jointly by Unabashed Emotions, which features personal stories, particularly those about love, courage, and resilience, and Upashika, the Darjeeling-born content creator, who is now 'married to an Italian', shared details of her love story that feels like a movie. Also read | ‘Aunty’ or true love? Love story of this couple shatters every stereotype; romance trends in age gap partners Upashika met her Italian husband, Cristiano, on Tinder while on a month-long trip to Italy. Their love story is a beautiful reminder that true love knows no boundaries. (Instagram/ upashika)

‘Like I’d known him forever’

Upashika met her Italian husband, Cristiano, on Tinder while on a month-long trip to Italy. She decided to try the dating app "just for fun," but little did she know she'd find her soulmate. On their first date, Upashika felt an undeniable connection. Opening up about how their first date felt different, she told the portal: “There was this quiet certainty... like I’d known him forever.”

‘We were both a little scared’

Despite being apart, when Upashika returned to India, their relationship only grew stronger. Cristiano confessed his feelings, and they both knew they wanted to spend their lives together. Upashika recalled that they had dated during her stay in Italy, but when she returned to India, the distance didn’t weaken their relationship, and a few months later, Cristiano confessed he wanted to marry her. Recalling that moment, she said: “We were both a little scared... but with him, the fear just… didn’t matter.”

For Upashika, her parents' approval was crucial; so Cristiano took the initiative to learn about their culture and way of life. He even stayed with her family in India for three months, winning their hearts in the process. And when Upashika met Cristiano's family, she was welcomed with open arms. Opening up about meeting Cristiano’s family, Upashika said: “They welcomed me so openly."

Upashika and Cristiano tied the knot in February, proving that love can conquer all, even cultural differences and distance.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.