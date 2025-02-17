‘Aunty’ or true love? Love story of this couple shatters every stereotype; romance trends in age gap partners

Age gap relationships are generally regarded as unconventional, attracting curious glances and sometimes even sparking debate. Particularly when the age gap difference is big, many questions about compatibility, communication and relationship sustainability arise, naturally. Nikhil and Geeta have faced countless judgmental comments on their age gap. (PC: IG/@brutindia)

The ‘normal’ relationship as per societal standards typically follows same-age partners or men being older than women but love is so much more. Companionship is not bound by age but by understanding and trust.

Nowadays, more and more couples are breaking the old traditional patterns of relationships and forging their own paths based on love, understanding, and mutual respect. Brut India recently shared the story of Nikhil Toshi and Geeta, who have an age gap of 20 years.

Story of an age gap couple

With Nikhil being 40 and Geeta being 60, both partners had to endure many judgmental and sceptical comments, such as marrying someone almost the age of a parent and questioning how one could think of intimacy at 60. They were initially somewhat hesitant, with their family explaining that the large age gap might not work in their favour.

Many family members even mocked Geeta, calling her an ‘aunty’ and suggesting that Nikhil was making a mistake. Despite the odds, they chose love and got married. Ageism unfortunately affects women more than men.

Large age gaps in relationships are not uncommon, especially when the man is older, yet the label of ‘aunty’ is sadly disproportionately used to judge older women. Social stigma is one of the biggest roadblocks for age-gap couples, geared towards women again more.

Trends in age gap couples

Large age gaps are romantic and normalised when the man is older, making them seem more mature but if it is a woman, social stigma rises. A study published in Personal Relationships examined trends in age-gap relationships.

The researchers found that when people age, they tend to prefer younger partners when entering new relationships, with this preference being significantly stronger in men than in women. On average, men prefer partners who are three years younger at age 25, with this gap widening to 14 years by age 80.

Women, on the other hand, initially prefer slightly older partners but shift toward same-aged or even younger partners after 60. The findings are noteworthy as they indicate that societal norms condition people that men dating younger women are normal but the other way around is not. Society scrutinises scathingly when older women date younger men.

