Is your relationship strong? Test it out with a 2-minute quiz

‘Would you still love me if I were worm?’ Silly questions like these circulate among couples from time to time, picking each others' brains to evaluate their relationship's bond. No matter how smooth sailing it might be currently, the mind always wonders about what ifs, questioning the connection's resilience. Relationships require open communication to thrive.(Pexels)

It's time you put all the whirlwind of questions and late-night overthinking to rest. With the help of a short quiz that consists of 7 questions, you can test your compatibility.

Valentine's Scale

Valentine's Scale judges the relationship compatibility.(Pexels)

The test is called ‘Valentine’s Scale.' It's by Stockholms Universitet. The quiz has seven statements with multiple-choice options to answer. The statements evaluate each of the fundamental pillars of a relationship, like trust, emotional connection and conflict resolution. The test is out of 21 points. It's not time-consuming and can be finished quickly.

You can take the quiz here.

Per Carlbring, one of the researchers behind the test said, “This scale makes it possible to quickly and efficiently get an idea of how a relationship is doing, without having to go through long and complicated interviews or questionnaires."

What does your score mean?

As per a Daily Mail report, scoring a perfect 21 indicates an exceptionally high level of relationship satisfaction. Researchers even describe this as an ideal relationship.

On the other hand, a score of 0 suggests a very low level of relationship satisfaction.

However, if your score falls on the lower end, there's no need to panic or overreact. Researchers emphasize that this can be a perfect opportunity for open communication with your partner.

Professor Carlbring said, “If the test result raises concerns, it may be a good idea to talk about what lies behind the answers.”

Relationships are ever-evolving, so there's always a chance of improvement, and open communication is the adequate tool for that.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

