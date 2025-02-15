Call it quits or not? 5 questions you need to ask yourself before ending a relationship

Relationships involve so much time investment and, most importantly, emotional attachment. Ending a relationship is a major decision. Many frequently have lengthy monologues, weighing it out. Sometimes the scale tilts in favour, brushing it off as just a bump in the road, while on the other side, there may be a heavy burden of doubts, resentment, or unmet needs that simply can’t be ignored. Ending a relationship is emotionally challenging but with the right questions as you introspect, you get more clarity.(Pexels)

But instead of the back and forth with your own arguments in the dark recesses of your mind, how about stepping back and introspecting? Sophia and Sistine Stallone on their Unwaxed Podcast shared five questions people should ask themselves when considering ending a relationship.

5 questions to ask

If someone told you, you're a lot like your partner, would this be a compliment to you?

Are you truly fulfilled or just less lonely?

Are you able to unapologetically be yourself or do you feel you need to show up differently to please your partner?

Are you in love with who your partner is right now as a whole or are you in love with their good side, their potential and the idea?

Would you want your future child or imagine your child to date someone like your partner?

Why should you ask questions

Instead of listing out the pros and cons of this major decision, consider questioning yourself. A list can be ever-expanding, there’s always something to add, always a new reason to stay or leave. But the true clarity does not come from tallying up points but from understanding your deeper emotions and patterns.

A pros and cons list will only evaluate the external factors, but not get you closer to your inner truth. Asking questions like the above-mentioned helps you to address uncomfortable truths straightaway.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

