26 year old man swipes right 2 million times on Tinder in 5 years, gets only 1 date; internet says ‘even bots said no’

A 26-year-old man is drawing attention online after sharing his staggering Tinder journey, he’s gone on just one date despite swiping right on more than two million profiles over the past five years. His dating stats have sparked widespread curiosity, leaving Reddit users both intrigued and utterly baffled. (Also read: Expert shares 8 unhinged questions you shouldn’t ask your partner to test your relationship: ‘If all their exes…’ ) Redditors react to man's 2M tinder swipes and just 1 date in five years. (Reddit @Vivid_Goose_4358)

Man got one date after swiping 2 million times

The story surfaced on Reddit with the caption, “A man on Tinder swiped right over 2 million times in 5 years and only managed to get one date.” A screenshot of his Tinder insights showed jaw-dropping numbers, 2,020,459 right swipes, 2,053 matches, 1,269 conversations and a grand total of one date over five years.

Another attached image shows his profile. The man, named Hayden, describes himself in his bio: “If I’m not home, you can find me... at the lake.” Another line reads: “If you’re not trying to go fishing, I don’t want it. My idea of a vacation is going to the desert and looking for snakes for a week. I may or may not currently own 33 snakes.”

How internet reacted

Redditors quickly jumped in with jokes, shock, and curiosity, many wondering the same thing: “Who is the one who said yes?” One user joked, “This guy must have the lowest Tinder ELO of all time, he probably swipes nothing but bots and troll accounts.” Another added, “There’s more to this story than just what that graph shows with those numbers lol.” A third added, “‘My idea of a vacation is going to the desert and looking for snakes for a week’, I wonder if he took his only date to meet the snakes.” One more wrote, “even bots said no to him”.