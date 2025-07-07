Expert shares 8 unhinged questions you shouldn’t ask your partner to test your relationship: ‘If all their exes…’

Relationship expert Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor, often shares tips on social media to help couples improve their relationship. In a post shared on July 3, the expert shared 8 ‘unhinged’ questions you shouldn't ask your partner. If you are up to it, ask your partner these questions and test your relationship. (Shuterstock)

8 unhinged questions you shouldn’t ask your partner

Sharing the list of questions, the relationship expert wrote, “Unhinged questions that you probably shouldn't ask your partner, but what the hell, go ahead and test your relationship.” Let's find out what they are:

1. Suppose you discovered that your previous relationship ended because your current partner covertly orchestrated its demise, ensuring you were single so they could step into your life. Would you find this romantic or a red flag?

2. Imagine you have the option to know every secret, big or small, that your partner has kept from you. Would you want to know?

3. If you could ask all of your partner's exes what they didn't like about them and what their major red flags are, would you want to know that information?

4. If a genie offered you three wishes, but there was a 10 percent chance your partner would disappear from your life forever, would you accept those three wishes?

5. If you have the ability to get rid of one of your partner's flaws or imperfections, which one would it be and why?

6. You have a one-time-use time machine, and you have to use it to alter something in your relationship. What are you going to alter?

7. If you learned that your partner had been hired to date you as part of a social experiment where very hot people dated complete losers like you, would you be able to forgive them?

8. Imagine a situation where someone offered you money to go no contact with your partner for one year. What would be the minimum amount that could make you seriously consider it?

Why do couples drift apart?

In another Instagram video, the relationship expert had talked about the number one reason why people feel that their relationship doesn't feel as close as it used to. He explained that the real issue isn't about romance or routine, it's about feeling known. "You don't feel known anymore. Like really, truly known. And research backs this up. Feeling truly and intimately known by your partner is one of the strongest predictors of relationship satisfaction," he says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.