Couple travels over 60 countries in 3 years for $39k; share tips on small budget travelling: ‘Hostels are your normal’

Travel influencers Haley and Zach often document their travel stories from around the globe on social media. In a post shared on Reddit on March 6, Zach shared with the internet tips on how to travel on a small budget. He revealed how, from 2022, they had travelled to over 60 countries around the globe over the span of three years, and revealed how they managed to do it on a budget. Zach and Haley travelled around Eastern Europe, Asia, South America, and more places. (Instagram)

60 countries in 834 days for $39k

Zach posted on a travel Reddit page, “My girlfriend and I spent 834 days travelling to over 60 countries over the course of 3 calendar years (2022, 2023, 2024) for 39k EACH. This is my best advice for how to travel on a budget.” He went on to list 8 points to keep in mind if one wants to be frugal while travelling to international destinations. Let's find out the tips the couple listed:

1. Be comfortable being uncomfortable

You will be taking buses more often than not. They will break down, be delayed, or not show up at all. Let those small inconveniences roll off your back.

2. Credit card points

Talking about how credit cards can help you save money, the Redditor wrote, “For my fellow Americans, credit card points are one of the best ways to save money, use and abuse them.”

3. Eat and travel like a local

It will always be cheaper to eat and travel like a local. Avoid the restaurants in the touristy areas, look for places that are full of locals or markets that have food stalls. Take the buses the locals take, you'll make loads of new friends.

4. Hostels are going to be your normal

Zach recommended staying in hostels. “Bring good earplugs, seriously, none of those little foam ones, get some good quality silicone earplugs,” the influencer advised.

5. Try not to plan too far in advance

“By the middle of year 2, I wouldn't even book accommodation until I was on the bus and an hour outside of my destination. This has exceptions, obviously, for big holidays or events (think Carnival, or the Sapporo Snow Festival),” he said. Additionally, if you are on a vacation with limited time, you will probably have to book everything out in advance, and leave yourself time in case things go wrong.

6. Don't settle for the first deal you see online

There is always another way, the travel influencer insists. “That website saying it will be $250 for a shuttle to the Great Wall of China and back. You can do the transport yourself (if you are willing) for a fraction of that. Tickets to Machu Picchu? You can buy them in person in Aguas Calientes, the day before you wish to visit the ruins. If you are willing to do a little googling and more asking other travellers or hostel staff, you can save money,” he clarified.

7. Spend the money when you need to

According to him, spend money where it is worth it. “There is only one Great Wall of China, spend the money (if you do it the easy way for more money or the harder way for less money) and go see it,” he added.

8. Have a quest

Lastly, the influencer explained that their travel itinerary included quests, which was something that could pull them away from touristy areas and, in turn, guide them towards seeing the more ‘real’ parts of a country. “This quest ended up giving us some of our most memorable travel experiences,” he added.

Here's where the couple travelled:

Per the couple, they spent 2022 primarily in Eastern Europe and the Balkans:

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Romania, Moldova, Transnistria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Ireland, Czechia, Austria, Slovenia, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, France.

In 2023, they travelled across Asia from Japan to the Caucasus Mountains:

Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Mongolia, South Korea, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia.

Lastly, in 2024, they travelled South America through Central America and Mexico:

Chile(Santiago and Patagonia), Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile (Atacama Desert), Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, and Mexico.