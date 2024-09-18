Inspired by Triptii Dimri's trip? Best places to visit in Leh-Ladakh and must-try local food

Triptii Dimri shared snippets of her Leh vacation on her Instagram story. She captured the colourful prayer flags fluttering in the wind, and the stark, rugged landscape of Leh. The actor visited stores that had fascinating displays of traditional Tibetan masks. She shared her gastronomic indulgence in Leh with a picture of tender Leh momos. Triptii Dimri shared pictures of her Leh trip on her Instagram. (Instagram/@ttripti_dimri)

Leh is indeed a beautiful and tranquil place to visit for mental and emotional rejuvenation. Leh has scenic lakes, cerulean skies free of pollution, rugged terrain, and the mystical and serene touch of the Buddhist monasteries. If you’re inspired by her Leh-Ladadkh adventure and keen on visiting, here are some must-visit places and food you need to try.

Places to visit

Pangong Lake

The crystal-blue water of the lake looks beautiful. (Shutterstock)

Ladakh visit is incomplete without visiting this lake. One of the iconic 3 Idiots scenes was shot here. Maybe you can recreate them, by the high-altitude crystal clear lake reflecting the blue sky and hills around in its water.

Nubra Valley

The Nubra Valley landscape is a stark contrast between barren and fertile areas. (Shutterstock)

This is a cold desert and has stunning views that will leave you mesmerised. The barren landscape around, with the lofty rugged hills, provides quite a contrast to the lush greenery growing by the banks of the river Nubra, acting as an oasis in the bleak terrain.

Hemis National Park

Hemis National Park has snow leopards. (Shutterstock)

This is a high-altitude national park and is the largest in the country. It is also the home to the snow leopards. This national park is a dream destination for bird watchers as numerous exotic bird species can be spotted.

Thiksey Monastery

Thiksey Monastery is a divine and calming place to unwind and relax. (Shutterstock)

Situated atop a hill, this 12-storey building has breathtaking architecture. With snow-capped mountains in the backdrop, the monastery is a tranquil place to unwind and connect with spiritual energies.

Leh market

No place is truly explored unless you bask in its culture, and what better way to understand the culture than by visiting a local market? It’s a lively place where you can mingle with both tourists and locals. Tibetan handicrafts, Ladakhi carpets, woollen garments, and silver and stone jewellery are all found here. Keep an eye out for apricot jam made from the luscious fruits grown in the desert.

ALSO READ: In awe of Disha Patani's kimono pics from her Kyoto holiday? Top serene places in Kyoto

Local food to try

Thukpa: It's a soupy dish that has noodles, veggies, and meat in a rich, spicy broth. The noodles are thick strips, prepared from wheat or barley flour. Skyu: Skyu is another soupy dish. This has flavourful broth, with veggies and small balls made from flour, after flattening the dough into tiny balls. Tingmo: This is a local Tibetan bread, and is served with vegetables. The soft, tender bun that looks like it's tightly coiled, does not contain any filling. Butter tea: A must-try, local Ladakhi chai. The tea is made by adding butter, milk, and salt, which are churned together until they blend completely with the boiled tea leaves. Chhutagi: This is a desi, Leh pasta. The flattened dough is typically cut into circular pieces and shaped into bow-tie forms. These pieces are then cooked in a hearty, flavourful broth made from either vegetables or meat.

ALSO READ: Your next dream vacation at Chhattisgarh: Eco-tourism hotspot that will change the way you travel