Top 7 celebrity vacation hotspots: Bahamas to Maldives, stars love these international destinations for privacy

Celebrities often flock to secluded and luxurious destinations, seeking peace, privacy, and a chance to recharge. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankush Nischal, founder and CEO of TravGreen, a sustainable luxury travel company, highlighted how celebs often seek solace in secluded luxury destinations to escape the relentless paparazzi.

He said, “Celebrities often seek secluded luxury destinations to escape the paparazzi's gaze, seeking privacy and a break from the limelight. They seek privacy, which frequently lures them towards soothing sojourns with limited public access and breathing seclusion.”

According to Ankush, some popular choices in this category include 'remote islands like Bora Bora, the Maldives, Seychelles, and Fiji, as well as exclusive luxury destinations like the Bahamas, New Zealand, and our very own Udaipur': “These milieu-centric havens with less media attention offer not only opulence but also the privacy and tranquillity that high-profile individuals crave.”

Here are some top travel spots that offer celebs tranquillity and exclusivity:

1.​ Maldives

For those who crave privacy, Ankush said the Maldives offers a serene retreat with its pristine beaches and stunning overwater bungalows. “Some luxury accommodations with their privacy are Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and OBLU by Atmosphere; these establishments maintain an eco-conscious approach to sustainable luxury. The Maldives split between blue and green, is one of the most sought-after destinations for Bollywood stars, fitting perfectly with the buzz of Bollywood movies,” Ankush said.

2.​ Seychelles

He added, “Known for its pristine charm and exclusivity, Seychelles is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean. A journey to Seychelles meets the twin goals of vacation: revelling in luxury while being environmentally responsible. This island serves as the favourite holiday destination for many well-acclaimed celebrities, including Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.”

3.​ Bora Bora

A villa-style overwater bungalow in Bora Bora, complementary with a fine medley of luxury, privacy, and scenic ambience, is the ultimate abode to make dreams come true. Ankush said, “Celebrities from all parts of the world feel attracted to Bora Bora for its placid water bodies and white sand beaches. Lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life make Bora Bora a place beyond relaxation and an ideal playground for watersports. Some of the famous personalities highly bewitched with Bora Bora’s eclectic charm and romantic aura are Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Pierce Brosnan, Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Aniston, and the Kardashian Sisters, among many others. The island's rejoicing retreat, along with the finest resorts, gives it a pleasant hideaway from the limelight.”

4.​ Fiji

According to Ankush, Fiji is always on the wish list for celebrities seeking luxury and privacy, especially at private island resorts such as Turtle Island, Wakaya Island Resort & Spa, and Nanuku Resort Fiji. “Such resorts provide exclusivity in their facilities and seclusion within an ideal setting that helps keep unwanted attention away. Out of Fiji's 333 islands, a few offer seclusion for an out-of-the-spot-lights holiday, while resorts like The Wakaya Club offer bespoke hospitality. Of course, the tranquil Fiji settings and privacy have always attracted celebrities like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman,” he said.

5. ​Bahamas

Known to travellers and celebrities looking for privacy, the islands of Eleuthera and Harbour Island are the perfect exclusive celebrity hideaways due to their isolation, splendour, and privacy, Ankush said. “The fabulous pink sand beaches of Harbour Island rank high on Travel Therapy's list for rest and rejuvenation. Celebrities commonly buy or rent private homes, or they stay in upscale resorts, such as the Ocean Club, which offers spacious villas and private beaches, allowing guests like Beyoncé and Jay-Z to spend their time away from the paparazzi,” he added.

6. ​South Africa

Due to their preference for a blend of privacy and luxury, Ankush said celebrities often give Cape Town particular attention. “In South Africa, paparazzi rarely spoil any show, while a welcoming culture is presented as another gift: the freedom of anonymity. This way, celebrities have the chance to explore South Africa with a lesser-known identity, freely mingling with locals. Luxury stays in majestic hotels and exquisite villas cater to celebrities who require nothing less than pure class,” he said.

According to Ankush, 'South Africa is the only country in Africa where international celebrities can stroll down the streets and spend time with family and friends without any fear of harm'. “The inconspicuous and off-the-beaten-highway arrival and setting of the Kruger National Park also attract the celebrities. The park offers VIPs luxurious accommodations in spacious lodges reminiscent of unique African straw huts, complete with private swimming pools,” he said.

7.​ New Zealand

New Zealand is a beautiful country endowed with verdant natural landscapes and hidden gems, promising an experience beyond imagination, Ankush said. “A trip to one of the most serene places in the world goes a bit out of the box in an eco-luxe blending mode; scenery ranges from fascinating beaches to gifted mountains. Luxury is the last thing on the list, featuring opulent lodges, gourmet dining, and adventure. Here, one would enjoy splendour, in a very high-profile way, surrounded by Kiwiland. Visitors can experience the grandeur of New Zealand up close through tailored trips and unique attractions such as travelling through the sky, exploring the oceans, or taking the open road,” he added.